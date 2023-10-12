Town of Smithers Logo

October 12, 2023

Library Board Vacancies

The Town of Smithers is currently seeking four interested individuals to serve on the Smithers Public Library Board. The Library Board is made up of volunteers from the community who make policy and financial decisions regarding the Library.

You must live within the Town municipal boundaries or in the rural Electoral Area “A” Fire Protection/Recreation & Cultural Benefitting Service Area to qualify. General information about Smithers Public Library Board member responsibilities can be found on the Town of Smithers website at www.smithers.ca and on the Smithers Public Library website at smithers.bc.libraries.coop

Application forms are available at the Town Office and at the Smithers Public Library or online (www.smithers.ca).

The deadline for submitting applications to:

David Schroeter, Director of Corporate Services, Town of Smithers, Box 879,

Smithers, BC V0J 2N0 or email: general@smithers.ca is 1:00 p.m. on

Wednesday, November 8, 2023.

Previous story
Parks and Recreation Master Plan Resident Survey

Just Posted

Piping is seen on the top of a receiving platform which will be connected to the Coastal GasLink natural gas pipeline terminus at the LNG Canada export terminal under construction, in Kitimat, B.C., Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
RCMP dispute photojournalist’s B.C. pipeline protest arrest account

The Prince George main campus of the University of Northern BC. (Photo courtesy UNBC)
UNBC places second in annual Maclean’s rankings

A teenaged driver was issued two tickets following a rollover on Skeena Drive in Port Edward over the weekend. (Vladvictoria/Pixabay.com)
Vanderhoof RCMP seek public assistance in locating missing woman

A black bear hangs around just outside of Smithers last summer. (Marisca Bakker/The Interior News)
Discarded animal remains on Smithers trail raises safety concern