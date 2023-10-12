Library Board Vacancies

The Town of Smithers is currently seeking four interested individuals to serve on the Smithers Public Library Board. The Library Board is made up of volunteers from the community who make policy and financial decisions regarding the Library.

You must live within the Town municipal boundaries or in the rural Electoral Area “A” Fire Protection/Recreation & Cultural Benefitting Service Area to qualify. General information about Smithers Public Library Board member responsibilities can be found on the Town of Smithers website at www.smithers.ca and on the Smithers Public Library website at smithers.bc.libraries.coop

Application forms are available at the Town Office and at the Smithers Public Library or online (www.smithers.ca).

The deadline for submitting applications to:

David Schroeter, Director of Corporate Services, Town of Smithers, Box 879,

Smithers, BC V0J 2N0 or email: general@smithers.ca is 1:00 p.m. on

Wednesday, November 8, 2023.