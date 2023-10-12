Town of Smithers Logo

October 12, 2023

APC Membership Openings

The Council of the Town of Smithers invites applications from the public to fill FIVE (5) vacancies on the Advisory Planning Commission (APC). The Commission acts in an advisory capacity to Council on all planning-related matters referred to it, including land use, community planning, and proposed permits and bylaws.

Application deadline: 1:00 pm on Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Application forms are available at the Town Office (1027 Aldous Street) or online (www.smithers.ca).

Applications may be submitted to:

David Schroeter, Director of Corporate

Services, Town of Smithers, Box 879,

1027 Aldous Street, Smithers, BC V0J 2N0

or email: general@smithers.ca.

