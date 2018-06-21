Chuck Gray the morning after he was attacked (Tanya Gray photo)

Youths charged after attack on stroke survivor

There could be more charges coming against additional youth says New Hazelton RCMP.

New Hazelton RCMP have arrested three youth in connection to the late-night beating of stroke survivor Chuck Gray.

Staff Sgt. Steve Vince said the youth are from the Gitanmaax area and are facing charges of assault causing bodily harm.

There could be more charges coming against additional youth, Vince said.

Tanya Gray, Chuck’s wife, said she woke up two Sunday mornings ago to find her husband’s blood soaked clothes on the ground and huge lumps on his face.

Chuck was returning home from the bar the Saturday night before when a group of teens swarmed and beat him at the end of Omineca Street, according to Tanya.

Despite repeatedly telling the teens he had no money and was a stroke survivor, they continued to beat him and call him a “pussy,” Tanya said.

“It was an awful nightmare to wake up to,” Tanya said. “Now he’s back to square one to recovery. He can’t hop on his bike and take off because of the assault. He’s got a broken wrist. Time is of the essence, they always tell us you have a year to gain your strength back [after a stroke].”

Chuck suffered a stroke last summer, but it took four hospital visits over a four-day span to make a diagnosis and provide the correct medical treatment. It has been reported that Northern Health has launched an internal investigation into Chuck’s care after a complaint from his family.

Chuck had triple bypass brain surgery in January, Tanya said.

Since the attack Chuck has been depressed and stopped being independent, Tanya said. He no longer makes his own meals or takes out the garbage.

“It’s really set my husband back and it’s upsetting,” Tanya said.

 

Tanya Gray, Chuck’s wife, said she woke up on Sunday morning to find her husband’s blood soaked clothes on the ground. (Tanya Gray photo)

Housing would cut number of B.C.'s vulnerable re-admitted to hospital: study
UPDATED: Crown appeals B.C. polygamous leader's acquittal in child bride case

