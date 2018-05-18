Young parents finishing high school get B.C. childcare subsidy boost

Monthly subsidy is now $1,500 per month for parents younger than 24 with child born four years prior

The B.C. government is boosting its monthly subsidy for young parents who rely on childcare to finish high school.

Subsidies will now be $1,500 per month for eligible parents who are under the age of 24 and had a child before their 20th birthday, as well as meet the other eligibility criteria for the child care subsidy program.

The province said the extra $3 million over three years towards the $1.6 million program will help about 220 young-parent families per year, and estimates childcare for a toddler costs roughly $1,200 per month.

