Greg Gourlay participates in Yoga Gowgirl’s inaugural online class March 20 from Cochrane, Alta. (Contributed photo)

Yoga classes go online in Smithers

Yoga Cowgirl and Full Circle Yoga offer live video sessions

In times of stress and anxiety, common advice is to breathe deeply, relax and get some exercise.

One of the best ways to do all three of those things is to take a yoga class. The problem is, due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, all the yoga studios are closed until further notice.

Now, however, at least two of those studios are taking it online.

Naomi Nyuli, who runs Yoga Cowgirl at her Black Horse Ranch near Driftwood Provincial Park kicked off virtual classes Friday morning.

For the experiment, Nyuli downloaded a free version of the video conferencing technology Zoom and offered the class for free on a recently created community support Facebook page.

She said 30 people took her up on the offer and she was very pleased with the result.

READ MORE: Community support group explodes on Facebook

“It was really neat how it all went, it was just a really great way to create a community connection,” she said.

“We were trying, for this class, just to focus on a concept called sanstosha, which means contentment and just being OK with where we’re at, being as we are without seeking happiness from external sources.

“We’re in uncertain times and yoga kind of gives us the space to just breathe and open our minds and our hearts and get centred together and learn some tools to help manage stress and anxiety and just to kind of calm down.”

Now, Nyuli is investing in the pro version of Zoom and will be offering classes Tuesdays and Thursdays for a modest fee of $6.30 per class or $21 for four sessions (GST included).

“I want to keep it as cost effective as possible because I know that we all are experiencing economic impact,” she said. “I want it to be very accessible.”

THE LATEST: Keep up with all the local, provincial, national and international pandemic news with our special coronavirus web page

Full Circle Yoga is also getting in on the virtual game and also did a trial run on Friday.

“We’ve been able to move fairly quickly to finding an online platform and software, said owner Phillipa Beck. “We’re using software that integrates with a class management system that we already have been using, so the yoga industry is fairly dialed in to online classes already and we’ve been able to hop on to that.”

She said the trial run went fairly well.

“There were definitely some technical glitches, but everyone did get a practice in and the feedback I got was good,” she said.

Next week, Full Circle will be doing a second trial to work out the technical bugs, as well as, designing a schedule and fee structure. Beck said people who have already purchased passes will be able to use them in some way, but hasn’t worked out the details yet.

“We’re really committed to offering something for people now that everyone’s socially isolating and using technology to connect with people and just provide an alternative to the fear, the angst, the worry,” she said.

“Yoga practice is all about calming down and getting in touch with our better nature, so that’s what we’re promoting.”


editor@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C.’s top doctor orders immediate closure of salons, spas and other personal services
Next story
More than 400 COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths in B.C.

Just Posted

More than 400 COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths in B.C.

27 people are currently in hospital with 12 people in intensive care

Closures and cancellations in the Bulkley Valley due to COVID-19

Many places and businesses have closed or reduced their hours

Grocery stores hiring more staff, offer wage boost as B.C. adapts to COVID-19 buying habits

Companies make changes to protect staff, customers during the outbreak

Smithers travel company trying to bring people home

Challenge increased with closure of all northwest airports except Smithers

Air Canada to suspend flights to all Northwest airports except Terrace

April cancellations target Prince Rupert, Smithers, Sandspit to mitigate spread of COVID-19

Court shutdown could threaten safe confinement and fair trials: B.C. defence lawyer

Defence lawyer says people in custody could be released early to prevent COVID from spreading

World COVID-19 afternoon update: New virus test gets results in 45 minutes

Black Press Media is updating this file throughout the day. Check back to see the latest news

B.C.’s top doctor orders immediate closure of salons, spas and other personal services

Comes as 74 new positive COVID-19 cases announced.

Family of B.C. woman who died of COVID-19 makes plea for people to stay home

Daughter-in-law of recent North Vancouver nursing home COVID-19 victim speaks out

Help on way for renters amid COVID-19, B.C.’s housing minister says

More details to help renters expected from B.C. government on Monday

Country star Kenny Rogers dies of natural causes at 81

Rogers was known for such huge country music hits as Lucille, The Gambler, Coward of the County

Canadian coronavirus morning update: Border with U.S. now temporarily closed

March 20, 2020 – Black Press Media is updating this file through the day

B.C. man with COVID-19 symptoms forced to call 811 more than 100 times

Mission resident fearful that he may have transmitted coronavirus during multiple trips to airport and hospital

No sanitization, no workers: Victoria tradespeople walk off job

Hand washing facilities mandated in Work BC regulations

Most Read