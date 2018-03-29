The snow storm that broke a two-year-old record in Smithers for most amount of snow this winter made for breathtaking views. (Marisca Bakker photo)

Yes, it’s another snowfall warning

Another 15-20 cm is expected to fall in the Bulkley Valley Thursday night and Friday morning.

Environment Canada is saying a total of 15 to 20 centimetres of snow is forecast to accumulate from this evening through to Friday morning.

An upper warm front will move across the northern and central interior. The snow will ease early Friday morning from Smithers to Prince George as the warm front moves east into Alberta.

Brisk winds behind the front may reduce visibility from blowing snow overnight Thursday and Friday morning over some areas.

Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions.

To report severe weather, send an email to ec.tempetepacifique-pacificstorm.ec@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

Education minister off to Europe to recruit French teachers
Malala Yousafzai returns to Pakistan for first time since she was shot by Taliban

