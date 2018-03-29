Yes, it’s another snowfall warning

Another 15-20 cm is expected to fall in the Bulkley Valley Thursday night and Friday morning.

Environment Canada is saying a total of 15 to 20 centimetres of snow is forecast to accumulate from this evening through to Friday morning.

An upper warm front will move across the northern and central interior. The snow will ease early Friday morning from Smithers to Prince George as the warm front moves east into Alberta.

Brisk winds behind the front may reduce visibility from blowing snow overnight Thursday and Friday morning over some areas.

Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions.

To report severe weather, send an email to ec.tempetepacifique-pacificstorm.ec@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.