The Northwest Territories flag flies in Ottawa, Monday July 6, 2020. The chief public health officer in the N.W.T. has closed all schools in Yellowknife and surrounding areas after a spike in COVID-19 cases. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

The Northwest Territories flag flies in Ottawa, Monday July 6, 2020. The chief public health officer in the N.W.T. has closed all schools in Yellowknife and surrounding areas after a spike in COVID-19 cases. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Yellowknife schools ordered to close for 10 days as COVID-19 cases grow

The territory is dealing with its worst outbreak since the start of the pandemic

The chief public health officer in the Northwest Territories has closed all schools in Yellowknife and surrounding areas after a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Schools will be closed starting today until at least Sept. 24.

The territory is dealing with its worst outbreak since the start of the pandemic, with 117 active cases in Yellowknife.

There are 179 active infections across the N.W.T.

Dr. Kami Kandola says she ordered schools to close because public health workers in Yellowknife can’t keep up with contact tracing and testing.

Yellowknife’s day shelter and sobering centre have also closed after a number of staff were infected with COVID-19.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Yukon to end COVID-19 state of emergency, warns of Delta threat

Coronavirus

Previous story
B.C. COVID-19 cases decline, 823 Saturday, 641 Sunday, 520 Monday
Next story
Boo, a Golden-area grizzly bear, becomes internet celebrity after viral feeding on Tik Tok

Just Posted

Voters line up to vote at the advance poll at the Smithers curling rink on Sept. 11. The poll is open until 9 p.m. today. (Thom Barker photo)
Last day to advance vote in federal election today

Smithers Health Freedom Group draws a crowd for an information session Sept. 9 at Heritage Park. (Deb Meissner photo)
Ongoing rallies reflect opposition to ‘vaccine passport’

Map showing prevalence of COVID-19 cases by local health area. Dark purple indicates a rate of more than 20 new cases per day per 100,000 population. (BC CDC graphic)
COVID-19 numbers spike in Bulkley Valley

A physician extracts COVID-19 vaccine from a vial. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
Smithers MD update: Vaccination is best defence for whole community