Writers of ski hill history book donate to ski club

L-R: Lynn MacNeil, Debi Smith, Cormac Hikisch, Dirk Mendel, Connie Scott and Jeannette Malkow celebrate a $10,000 donation the book A Mountain of Change generated for the Smithers Ski and Snowboard Club. (Don MacNeil photo)

After two years of researching and writing followed by another year of selling A Mountain of Change — the colourful, pictorial book documenting the history of skiing on the Prairie of Hudson Bay Mountain, the writers were elated to present a cheque for $10,000 to Cormac Hikisch, president of Smithers Ski & Snowboard Club.

“This money will be used to help fund coaches and the coaching program for the club,” stated Hikisch.

He added that the ski club is very appreciative as well of the community grants and business sponsors to fund timing and racing equipment.

Referring to the ski history book, Hikisch commented how this is a valuable legacy.

The writers acknowledged that A Mountain of Change demonstrates how early cabin owners, volunteers and the local ski club combined their passion with their vision to promote the healthy ski community that continues to thrive today.

Copies of this book are available at the downtown ski office and at local book stores.

