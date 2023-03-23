L-R: Lynn MacNeil, Debi Smith, Cormac Hikisch, Dirk Mendel, Connie Scott and Jeannette Malkow celebrate a $10,000 donation the book A Mountain of Change generated for the Smithers Ski and Snowboard Club. (Don MacNeil photo)

L-R: Lynn MacNeil, Debi Smith, Cormac Hikisch, Dirk Mendel, Connie Scott and Jeannette Malkow celebrate a $10,000 donation the book A Mountain of Change generated for the Smithers Ski and Snowboard Club. (Don MacNeil photo)

Writers of ski hill history book donate to ski club

A Mountain of Change book generates $10K to fund coaching programs

After two years of researching and writing followed by another year of selling A Mountain of Change — the colourful, pictorial book documenting the history of skiing on the Prairie of Hudson Bay Mountain, the writers were elated to present a cheque for $10,000 to Cormac Hikisch, president of Smithers Ski & Snowboard Club.

“This money will be used to help fund coaches and the coaching program for the club,” stated Hikisch.

He added that the ski club is very appreciative as well of the community grants and business sponsors to fund timing and racing equipment.

Referring to the ski history book, Hikisch commented how this is a valuable legacy.

The writers acknowledged that A Mountain of Change demonstrates how early cabin owners, volunteers and the local ski club combined their passion with their vision to promote the healthy ski community that continues to thrive today.

Copies of this book are available at the downtown ski office and at local book stores.

– Submitted

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Fraud in B.C.: Developer twice convicted in U.S. leaves condo chaos in Langley
Next story
Pope Francis’s tour came with a minimum $55-million price tag for Ottawa

Just Posted

Dze L K'ant Housing Society Project slated for the old LB Warner site on Main Street between Tenth and Eleventh Avenues in Smithers. (Contributed photo)
Council questions lease for affordable housing project

File photo
Telkwa proposes 12 per cent tax increase

Smithers Secondary School Ski and Snowboard team at Provincials in Sun Peaks, Feb. 27 to March 1. (Submitted photo)
Smithers Secondary School Ski and Snowboard Teams bring home hardware from Sun Peaks

Muheim Witsuwit’en Drummers began the “Under the Big Top” Carnival on Ice by the Smithers Figure Skating Club March 17, in Smithers. (Deb Meissner photo)
‘Under the Big Top’ circus-themed showcase was presented by the Smithers Figure skating Club