Writer supports woman’s right to choose

Just how reactionary is Smithers given one as yet unchallenged letter in the letters to the editor section against assisted suicide and now a letter attacking a woman`s right to control her own body has found its way to the letter to the editor section? Would I be wrong to assume that there is a church behind this somewhere as social conservatism is part and parcel of right-wing religion?

The majority of Canadians do not want the abortion debate reopened but that isn`t good enough for the minority who demand that their views must triumph over human rights which include all the hard fought for rights for women to control their own bodies. Nor do they want the right to assisted suicide to be overturned, either.

To be blunt, the pulpit has always been the enemy of human progress and I, for one, do not want secular matters decided by dogma from the Middle Ages. You don`t like abortions, then don`t have one. You don`t want assisted suicide then you have the right to suffer in agony and filling adult diapers, drugged out on ever increasing pain killer medication, as is your choice. That would not be mine, nor the majority position of Canadians.

The only difference between the Christian Taliban and the Muslim Taliban is that we have secular laws keeping them from throwing gays off roof tops. Forget COVID-19, reactionary private clubhouses for believers are what should be quarantined to protect society against a return to the ignorance of the past where there were no human rights, no secular laws to protect society.

So where are those letter writers who support a woman`s right to choose? Where are those that support assisted suicide as a person`s right to use or not? Don`t ever worry about offending religious people as Christianity has always thrived on the lie that it’s the persecuted one even when it has abused society and held back human progress for nearly 2,000 years.

Speaking of which, should we expect to see a letter attacking the Liberals in Ottawa for moving ahead with banning gay conversion which has been totally debunked by science?

Robert Rock