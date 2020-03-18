Writer supports woman’s right to choose

Just how reactionary is Smithers given one as yet unchallenged letter in the letters to the editor section against assisted suicide and now a letter attacking a woman`s right to control her own body has found its way to the letter to the editor section? Would I be wrong to assume that there is a church behind this somewhere as social conservatism is part and parcel of right-wing religion?

The majority of Canadians do not want the abortion debate reopened but that isn`t good enough for the minority who demand that their views must triumph over human rights which include all the hard fought for rights for women to control their own bodies. Nor do they want the right to assisted suicide to be overturned, either.

To be blunt, the pulpit has always been the enemy of human progress and I, for one, do not want secular matters decided by dogma from the Middle Ages. You don`t like abortions, then don`t have one. You don`t want assisted suicide then you have the right to suffer in agony and filling adult diapers, drugged out on ever increasing pain killer medication, as is your choice. That would not be mine, nor the majority position of Canadians.

The only difference between the Christian Taliban and the Muslim Taliban is that we have secular laws keeping them from throwing gays off roof tops. Forget COVID-19, reactionary private clubhouses for believers are what should be quarantined to protect society against a return to the ignorance of the past where there were no human rights, no secular laws to protect society.

So where are those letter writers who support a woman`s right to choose? Where are those that support assisted suicide as a person`s right to use or not? Don`t ever worry about offending religious people as Christianity has always thrived on the lie that it’s the persecuted one even when it has abused society and held back human progress for nearly 2,000 years.

Speaking of which, should we expect to see a letter attacking the Liberals in Ottawa for moving ahead with banning gay conversion which has been totally debunked by science?

Robert Rock

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Town votes to sign onto Regional District’s new mass notification agreement
Next story
BREAKING: Canada-US border closing to non-essential travel

Just Posted

COVID-19: Northern Health limiting visitors at facilities until further notice

As of Monday, the health authority is also postponing non-urgent surgeries

Fishing lodge transfer to Lake Babine Nation underway

It’s part of complicated process to boost economic development

Houston man sentenced to house arrest for assault, trying to disarm cop and mischief

Mario Reutelsterz was charged after allegedly assaulting a woman and setting a cabin on fire

Vehicle theft suspect remains in jail

Charged with six offences, including obstructing police

Writer supports woman’s right to choose

Just how reactionary is Smithers given one as yet unchallenged letter in… Continue reading

Trudeau unveils emergency fund to help Canadians stuck abroad due to COVID-19

Up to $5,000 will come through Global Affairs

Ottawa Senators player tests positive for COVID-19

Unnamed skater becomes first NHLer diagnosed with coronavirus

B.C. Ferries stops serving hot food on vessels as COVID-19 measure

Ferry corporation announces it is reducing food and retail services to ‘minimal levels’

BC Liquor Stores to remain open, for now, despite COVID-19

Stores will adhere to ‘rigorous cleaning measures’ to lower the risk of infection

Seven B.C. firefighters in self-isolation after COVID-19 exposure

Firefighters were exposed to a coronavirus while on duty

Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre phone lines closed

Canadians asked to report fraud or fraud attempts online

Don’t ‘overstock’ supplies for coronavirus, B.C. finance minister says

Carole James warns that seniors, single parents are left without

ICBC cancelling all road tests for the next two weeks due to COVID-19

7,500 road tests are taken in a typical week

COVID-19: What’s open and closed in B.C. as a result of the novel coronavirus

Universities go online, Starbucks goes ‘to-go’

Most Read