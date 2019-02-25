The WorkBC office in Smithers is for lease, but there will be a continuing employment services through a new provider starting April 1. (Thom Barker photo)

WorkBC services will continue in Smithers

The Province has selected Kopar to provide employment services as of April 1.

The current WorkBC office in Smithers is closing, but employment services will continue according to the Ministry of Social Development and Poverty Reduction (SDPR).

“While some WorkBC centres will have a new service provider, there will be no interruption in employment services for people accessing the centres,” an email stated.

“In some communities, including Smithers, the location of the WorkBC Centre may change. The address for the new WorkBC centre in Smithers will be available after March 1, and the centre will officially open on April 1, 2019.”

In July 2018, the provincial government issued a request for proposals to deliver its new model for WorkBC. The successful bidder in Smithers was Prince George-based Kopar Administration. The company replaces WGC Consultants as the local service provider.

According to SDPR, the nine people currently employed at the Smithers office may not lose their jobs.

“Staff in WorkBC centres bring specific skills and experience and it is expected that most of them will find an opportunity with the new provider,” an email stated.

A ministry press release outlined changes to the service delivery model include: moving to an outcome-based funding model; extending eligibility for specialized WorkBC services to anyone who has paid into employment insurance (EI) for five of the last 10 years and removing EI eligibility barriers; and helping people find a better job if their hours are unstable, or if the work is not in line with their skills.

“Many people trying to find work face barriers to opportunity,” said Shane Simpson, Minister of Social Development and Poverty Reduction.

“They need a hand overcoming those barriers to take the next step to meet their goals. That’s why we are refocusing WorkBC on delivering results for people. Improving accessibility and moving to more personalized supports will make it easier for more people to find good, stable jobs so they can provide for themselves and their families.”

The government also added two new programs: The Assistive Technology Services program, which offers adaptive technology to help people with disabilities pursue employment opportunities; and apprentice services, including processing financial support applications and help for apprentices to collect employment insurance benefits while in school.

The number of WorkBC offices throughout the province is increasing from 84 to 103.

Turnout at funeral for 7 young Halifax fire victims shows widespread support: imam
Political fate of Singh, NDP, on the line in federal byelections

