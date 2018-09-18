A floating West Coast Resorts lodge became unmoored from its anchoring buoy in Alliford Bay and ran aground on Lina Island Saturday night. (Andrew Hudson/Haida Gwaii Observer)

Work begins to remove cargo from grounded Haida Gwaii barge and fishing lodge

Westcoast Resorts’ Hippa Lodge broke from its moorings and ran aground early this month

Crews in British Columbia say they’re making some progress and the weather is co-operating as they deal with a grounded and potentially explosive barge on Haida Gwaii.

The barge carrying Westcoast Resorts’ Hippa Lodge broke from its moorings and ran aground on Lina Island, near the village of Queen Charlotte, on Sept. 8.

The Council of the Haida Nation says in a release that removal of the cargo — a process known as lightering — began late Monday and that each step requires significant co-ordination and careful execution.

RAED MORE: Work underway to release fuel trapped in barge at Haida Gwaii

It says detailed plans are in place for safety, environmental protection and the safeguarding of culturally significant areas.

When the barge went aground, there was concern that a possibly ruptured fuel line had filled the hold with potentially explosive vapours.

Monitoring determined air inside and immediately around the barge remained unsafe last week, but the council says air and environmental checks continue and field teams have not observed any pollution.

The Canadian Press

