VIDEO: Woodchuck rescued from under car on Main Street

A woodchuck can’t do much chucking of wood if it’s stuck under a car.
Around 3:30 p.m. on Main Street in Smithers on July 11, reports of a woodchuck stuck under a car led to Angelika Langen, co-founder of the Northern Lights Wildlife Society (NLWS) in Smithers being called in to help the animal.
Langen was able to secure the animal from underneath a vehicle and safely get it into a pet carrier.
She thanked people who called in the issue and said that she would make sure it’s taken back to where it belongs.
The NLWS rescues injured or orphaned wildlife and gives them a chance to be rehabilitated and, ideally, released back into the wild once they have matured to adults.