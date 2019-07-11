Angelika Langen pictured with the woodchuck she rescued on Main Street. (Grant Harris photo)

VIDEO: Woodchuck rescued from under car on Main Street

Angelika Langen, co-founder of the Northern Lights Wildlife Society, made the rescue.

A woodchuck can’t do much chucking of wood if it’s stuck under a car.

Around 3:30 p.m. on Main Street in Smithers on July 11, reports of a woodchuck stuck under a car led to Angelika Langen, co-founder of the Northern Lights Wildlife Society (NLWS) in Smithers being called in to help the animal.

Langen was able to secure the animal from underneath a vehicle and safely get it into a pet carrier.

She thanked people who called in the issue and said that she would make sure it’s taken back to where it belongs.

PHOTOS: Ninth annual Northern Lights Wildlife Society open house

The NLWS rescues injured or orphaned wildlife and gives them a chance to be rehabilitated and, ideally, released back into the wild once they have matured to adults.

