Women finds six inch metal rod in her turkey

Syliva Sommer was about to serve some nicely cooked turkey to her family last week when she found a metal rod in her bird.

“It’s pretty bad when you have sharp pointy things in your food, especially when they’re about six to eight inches long,” Sommer said.

Sommer, from South Hazelton, bought the frozen turkey at No Frills in Smithers about six week ago when it was on sale. She threw it in the freezer until she was ready to cook it.

Sommer said after inspecting the turkey for any more unexpected stuffing she gave the meat to her dogs. She got a refund from No Frills later in the week.

“The wellbeing of our customers is our top priority. We apologize a product purchased in one of our stores has caused this concern,” Loblaw Companies Limited public relations director, Karen Gumbs, said via email. “We would like to assure the public that we are taking this seriously and working with the vendor to determine how to prevent this from happening again. We are also in contact with the customer to address this with them directly.”

Gumbs said Loblaws is conducting an investigation into the incident.

Sommer said the manager at No Frills reached out to the company that makes the turkey, Hallmark, but hasn’t received a response.

“It’s just ridiculous you’re finding stuff like that in your food and they don’t even acknowledge anything,” Sommer said. “They don’t call you and say ‘oh [expletive], we’re sorry about that.’ ”