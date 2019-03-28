Woman ‘violently stabbed’ on Nanaimo seawall in apparent random attack

17-year-old suspect in custody, 30-year-old victim in stable condition

A woman was stabbed last night on the walkway to Maffeo Sutton Park in Nanaimo and it appears to have been a random attack.

A 30-year-old woman is in stable condition and a 17-year-old boy is in police custody after the incident, which happened Wednesday at 10:15 p.m.

Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman, said the woman was “violently stabbed” multiple times and went to hospital with life-threatening injuries but is now stable.

Five bystanders assisted in restraining the alleged attacker, who is expected to appear in court today.

Nanaimo RCMP says there was no known connection between the victim and attacker.

“Random attacks are very rare in any community,” O’Brien said. “We’re glad that she survived her injuries and she survived them mainly because of a result of the bystanders coming to her assistance.”

He said it’s safe to say that there were no other suspects involved.

He added that it’s too early in the investigation to speculate possible reasons for the stabbing.


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Record 1,100 dolphins wash up on French shores this year
Next story
B.C. human rights tribunal rules anti-transgender poster campaign discriminatory

Just Posted

The art of keeping secrets when firing top bureaucrats

Thom Barker doesn’t like secrets in government and thinks town council shouldn’t either

Smithers club races down to the top at Big White

Big results at Big White for Smithers club in Western Snowboard Cross Championships.

Wrestling program proposed for Bulkley Valley

Telkwa council approves free use of community hall for after school wrestling club

Story of Wet’suwet’en Chief Alfred Joseph being told

Song of the Earth on Chief Gisday’wa will be launched in Hagwilget

Telkwa holds the line on mill rates

Telkwa taxes to remain steady, but water and sewer rates are going up

VIDEO: Driver captures East Kootenay elk herd on the move

Leyland Cecco spotted the herd while he was driving on Highway 95A to Cranbrook

Province to review $40K annual grant for society linked to anti-vaccine claims

B.C. ministry confirms funding is under review for the Health Action Network Society

B.C. boys, ages 15 and 16, hurt after SUV hits tree and catches fire

Police suspect speed was factor in early morning crash that left driver clinging to life

‘I’ll miss you all’: Facebook message posted moments before fatal Surrey crash

Neighbours report seeing police at nearby home in days before mother and sons found dead in wreck

Supreme Court stresses jail should be ‘the exception’ for people awaiting trial

The case started due to Corey Lee James Myers, who was arrested on firearms charges in B.C. three years ago

B.C. human rights tribunal rules anti-transgender poster campaign discriminatory

The posters called Morgane Oger a ‘biological male who has renamed himself’

Plane that crashed after Abbotsford airshow wasn’t allowed to carry paying passengers: report

Five people, including four passengers, were hurt in crash at Abbotsford International Airport

‘Opera dolls,’ family photos and ATV stolen from B.C. home of dead person

Family discovers theft when checking on Abbotsford residence

B.C. mayor charged with sexual assault

Rob Vagramov facing one charge in connection to a 2015 incident in Coquitlam, officials say

Most Read