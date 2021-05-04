UPDATED: Agassiz cougar attack victim in stable condition

The cougar, last seen near Harrison Mills, has not yet been found

A woman in the Harrison Mills area was attacked by a cougar on Tuesday, May 4. (File photo)

A Harrison Mills woman attacked by a cougar this morning is in hospital in stable condition after suffering injuries to her head, face and arms.

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service Predator Attack Team responded to the scene of a cougar attack in the Harrison Mills area. According to the BCCOS, the woman was airlifted to the hospital with serious injuries following the attack on her remote property Tuesday (May 4) morning. Local RCMP and B.C. Emergency Health Services responded to the scene.

The offending cougar has not yet been located and the investigtion is ongoing.

