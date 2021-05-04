A woman in the Harrison Mills area was attacked by a cougar on Tuesday, May 4. (File photo)

A woman in the Harrison Mills area was attacked by a cougar on Tuesday, May 4. (File photo)

UPDATED: Agassiz cougar attack victim in stable condition

The cougar, last seen near Harrison Mills, has not yet been found

A Harrison Mills woman attacked by a cougar this morning is in hospital in stable condition after suffering injuries to her head, face and arms.

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service Predator Attack Team responded to the scene of a cougar attack in the Harrison Mills area. According to the BCCOS, the woman was airlifted to the hospital with serious injuries following the attack on her remote property Tuesday (May 4) morning. Local RCMP and B.C. Emergency Health Services responded to the scene.

twitter.com

The offending cougar has not yet been located and the investigtion is ongoing.

READ ALSO: Boy, 10, alive after family dog jumps into action during cougar attack in Lillooet

READ ALSO: Mother hailed as hero in Vancouver Island cougar attack

@adamEditor18
adam.louis@ ahobserver.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Agassizcougar attackHarrison Hot Springs

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Pregnant women in B.C. now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

Just Posted

The road to Telegraph Creek (Hwy 51) was closed April 15 due to a washout. On May 4, the road was opened to light-duty passenger vehicles during specific times. (BC Transportation and Infrastructure/Facebook)
Telegraph Creek Road opens for light-duty vehicles

Road has been closed since April 15 due to a washout

FILE – Residents of the Kahnawake Mohawk Territory southwest of Montreal continue to monitor a blockade leading to blocked railroad tracks that pass through their community as they protest in support of Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs on Sunday, March 1, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter McCabe
B.C. Supreme Court rejects Wet’suwet’en bid to toss LNG pipeline certificate

Opposition last year by Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs set off Canada-wide rail blockades

On any given day, Brenda Mallory can be found holding court in her front yard on her acreage near Tyhee Lake. (Thom Barker photo)
Spice of Brenda: Our long-time columnist gets frank (when wasn’t she?)

Brenda Mallory has packed a lot of creativity into her life

Gitxsan Nation extends fishing ban for non-Indigenous permit holders indefinitely . (Photo courtesy, Travis Murphy)
Gitxsan Nation extends ban for non-Indigenous fishing permit holders across their territory

The move comes after the province backed away from ongoing discussions with Gitxsan chiefs and DFO

stamp taxes with red text over white background
Smithers property tax jumps 10 per cent

Overall budget increases by $688,000 for general operations, RCMP, roads and sidewalks

FILE – Pharmacist Barbara Violo shows off a vile of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at the Junction Chemist, an independent pharmacy in Toronto, Friday, March 12, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Looking for the nearest COVID shot? Tech entrepreneur creates texting software in B.C

Zain Manji says app took just one or two hours to create

One man has been shot in what Delta Police believe to be a targeted incident near Scottsdale Centre in North Delta on Saturday, May 1, 2021. (Shane MacKichan photo)
4 shootings in 4 days: Police work to solve brazen shootings across Lower Mainland

Unclear if a targeted shooting in Delta over the weekend was gang-related

(Phil McLachlan/Black Press Media File)
Alleged police impersonator caught by off-duty cop in Okanagan

An off-duty cop spots an alleged police impersonator conducting stops in West Kelowna

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Announced Tuesday, March 5, by the Ministry of Health, women bearing children have been prioritized in the province’s immunization rollout. (Black Press Media files)
Pregnant women in B.C. now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

Emerging provincial data shows pregnant women experience COVID-19 illness at a similar severity rate as people in their 50s

RCMP officers and Delta and West Vancouver forces are conducting road checks for non-essential travel on highways and ferries in and out of B.C.’s Lower Mainland as part of COVID-19 public health . (Black Press file photo)
Another 697 COVID-19 cases for B.C. Tuesday, 486 in hospital

Non-essential travel restrictions in effect until May 25

FILE – Dr. E. Kwok administers a COVID-19 vaccine to a recipient at a vaccination clinic run by Vancouver Coastal Health, in Richmond, B.C., Saturday, April 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. officials urge everyone, even those with 1st dose, to register for COVID vaccine

Individuals 18+ can register online or over the phone

B.C. Premier John Horgan listens as Finance Minister Selina Robinson presents the province’s latest budget, April 20, 2021. The budget projects $19 billion in deficits over three years. (Hansard TV)
B.C. political parties to collect $3.25M from taxpayers this year

Public input open to May 28 on whether subsidy goes past 2022

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau listens to speakers appearing by video during a news conference in Ottawa on Tuesday May 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Canada will align policy on ‘vaccine passports’ with international allies: Trudeau

Trudeau says Canadians could begin travelling outside the country again by summer

Most Read