Woman in serious condition after shooting in Kamloops

RCMP are looking for witnesses to the shooting

A 40-year-old Kamloops woman remains in serious condition in hospital after being injured in a shooting in North Kamloops on Monday, July31.

Kamloops Mounties are asking anyone who may have been a witness to a shooting to call police.

Just before 5:30 p.m. on Monday, police were were called to Schubert Drive near Richmond Avenue to help paramedics.

Officers arrived to find the woman suffering from gunshot injuries. She was taken to Royal Inland Hospital, where she remains.

Mounties, with the help of police dog services, flooded the area in an effort to find the suspect, who was described as a white man with a shaved head who was wearing black shorts and a white tank top.

No suspect was located and police continue their search.

“At this point, we believe the victim and assailant were known to each other and this appears to have been a targeted shooting,” Kamloops RCMP Supt. Jeff Pelley said in a release.

The area of Schubert Drive and Richmond Ave remained closed to traffic on Tuesday afternoon as officers continued to canvass the area for witnesses, video surveillance and evidence. Police anticipated the scene would be cleared by Tuesday evening.

Police are asking that anyone in the area of Schubert Drive and Richmond Ave between 4:30 p.m. and 5:45 p.m. on Monday and who has information to call police at 250-828-3000 and reference file 2023-27542.

This appeal extends to anybody who was walking through the trail system, on the beach or on the roadway.

A spokesperson for BC Emergency Health Services told KTW paramedics arrived at the incident at 5:24 p.m. on Monday with two ambulances and transported one person, but could not provide more information, such as details of injuries, due to privacy legislation.

Monday’s shooting was the second on the North Shore since May 21, when a woman in her 30s was shot during an incident in a townhouse at 800 Valhalla Dr. in Brocklehurst. She was on life support and died from her injuries on May 26. Police continue to investigate that file.

