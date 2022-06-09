A map of where the woman and her dogs were attacked. A website dedicated to the Tyee Mountain Trails is advising people to avoid the area. (https://tyeemountaintrails.wordpress.com)

A map of where the woman and her dogs were attacked. A website dedicated to the Tyee Mountain Trails is advising people to avoid the area. (https://tyeemountaintrails.wordpress.com)

Woman and her dogs attacked by bear while hiking near Telkwa

Conservation Officer Service recommends staying away from Clear Cut Loop trail

A woman and her dogs were attacked by a black bear while hiking in the backcountry near Telkwa this week.

The Conservation Officer Service (COS) is said the woman was walking along the Tyee Mountain Ski Trails system around 11 a.m. on June 6 with her off-leash dogs running ahead. The dogs rounded a corner and ran into a bear. As the dogs tried to chase the bear away, it lunged at the woman, biting her on the foot.

The woman yelled at the bear and managed to scare it away and was not seriously injured.

According to a website dedicated to the trail system, it happened on the Clear Cut Loop, in the middle section of the trail between Ali Oop and Clear Cut Loop. The COS is asking people to avoid using this trail and the Ali Oop trail at this time and use extra caution on the trails in general.

Smithers conservation officers interviewed the woman and attended the site, which is a remote forested area 16 kilometres southwest of Smithers.

Based on the information gathered and an assessment of the scene, conservation officers concluded that this was a defensive attack, and no further action will be taken. Signage has been posted along the trails.

Conservation officers are reminding the public to take precautions when in bear country, such as leashing up pets, carrying bear spray and travelling in groups.

A black bear, like the one pictured here, attacked a woman and her off leash dogs near Telkwa. (Black Press file photo)
