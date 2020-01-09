Woman, 26, arrested on more than two dozen charges after fleeing to Oliver

Erica Esquieres, 26, has been on the lam since July 2018

A woman wanted B.C.-wide on more than 26 fraud-related charges has been arrested in Richmond, Mounties have confirmed.

Erica Esquieres, 26, has been wanted since July of last year, police said in a news release announcing her capture on Thursday. Esquieres is facing charges – including credit card fraud, forgery and identity theft – alleged to have happened in multiple cities across B.C., with 15 charges originating from Richmond.

Acting on several investigative tips, Esquieres was arrested on Jan. 3, roughly 400 kilometres away from Metro Vancouver, in the 7000 block of Tuc-el-Nuit Drive in Oliver, where she remains in police custody.

“Staying true to form, even at the end, Esquieres attempted to deceive our officers to avoid capture.” Sgt. Gene Hsieh said. “Fortunately, each and every officer on the arrest team, was quite familiar with Esquieres and her modus operandi.”

Esquieres is expected to be transferred to Richmond on Friday and appear in provincial court later that day.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
New pet deposit fund among B.C.’s latest social assistance overhaul
Next story
Iran believed to have shot down airliner, perhaps by mistake: Trudeau

Just Posted

What the Wet’suwet’en case says about how Canadian courts address Indigenous law

The First Nations in the area are protesting the 670-kilometre pipeline

PHOTOS: RCMP say jugs of accelerant, partly-cut trees found along Morice West Forest Service Road

Police also found fuel-soaked rags and stacks of tires covered by tarps

Derailment forces VIA passenger train cancellation

Refunds being offered to passengers

Coastal GasLink posts 72-hour notice to clear way in northern B.C.

Natural gas pipeline company’s order is aimed at members of the Wet’suwet’en Nation and others

B.C. hereditary chiefs ban Coastal GasLink from Wet’suwet’en lands

Wet’suwet’en call for international week of solidarity on the anniversary of protester arrests

Iran believed to have shot down airliner, perhaps by mistake: Trudeau

Prime Minister tells media the strike that killed all onboard could have been unintentional

Health care access, cost of travel top concerns for BC rural residents

Interim report highlights concerns of rural folks when it comes to health services

Sex doll rental company takes up residence in Langley

The dolls undergo a ‘rigorous multi-stage cleaning process’ once returned

Woman, 26, arrested on more than two dozen charges after fleeing to Oliver

Erica Esquieres, 26, has been on the lam since July 2018

Cariboo businesswoman and staff combine talents to help fire-stricken Australia

Courtney Vreeman has designed ‘Australia Strong’ T-shirt, Mandee Beaulieu created wildlife prints

New pet deposit fund among B.C.’s latest social assistance overhaul

Other changes include nixing clause that said people must be financially independent for two years

‘Full of smiles’: Friend mourns Iran plane crash victim who wanted to build a life in Canada

Delaram Dadashnejad was studying to become a dietician

Senior Vancouver cop dismissed for relationship with subordinate

Const. Nicole Chan died in January, sparking an investigation into the misconduct

Prince Harry and Meghan to ‘step back’ as senior UK royals

The couple said they would work to become financially independent

Most Read