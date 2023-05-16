Witset temporarily shuts down water treatment plant

Water is currently too dirty to process, residents asked to conserve usage

Witset residents are being asked to conserve water as the water plant is temporarily shut down. (Photo from Facebook)

Witset residents are being asked to conserve water as the water plant is temporarily shut down.

The treatment plant is fed from Corya Creek and the water is currently too dirty to process.

According to a news release on the band office’s website, when the water plant is not processing water they rely on holding tanks.

The release also explained that the dirtiness of the water is measured in units called NTU’s. NTU stands for Nephelometric Turbidity unit, i.e. the unit used to measure the turbidity of a fluid or the presence of suspended particles in water. The higher the concentration of suspended solids in the water is, the dirtier it looks and the higher the turbidity is.

During an ideal spring melt in the Witset area, you will see the water NTU’s fluctuate between 100 to 180 NTUs. The Witset Water Plant will not treat water past the 200 NTU mark.

Last night (May 15), the NTUs were over 300.

In the past, the 150 NTU mark was the limit but with climate change over the years that number has slowly moved to 200 NTUs. The higher the NTUs the more potential harm can be done to the treatment plant which is why it is shut down.

Witset maintenance has a theory that it could be from a landslide by the creek with the sudden increase in heat.