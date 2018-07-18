Witset shuts down operations at water treatment plant

Members of the Witset community are being asked to reduce water consumption for the time being.

The turbidity of the creek that feeds the plant rose to 1100 NTU due to heavy rain fall. (Michael Grace-Dacosta photo)

Witset was forced to shut down its water treatment plant due to heavy rain the previous night according to a facebook post made by Witset multiplex building and maintenance supervisor Clay Michell.

Michell wrote in the Facebook post the turbidity of the creek that feeds the plant rose to 1100 nephelometric turbidity units (NTU).

NTU is a measurement of water quality. The higher the NTU the worse the water. Michell wrote the water plant is only designed to treat up to 350 NTU.

The plant will not be treating any water until the NTU has lowered Michell wrote. He went on to ask members of the Witset community reduce water consumption for the time being.

Michell did not respond to the Interior News repeated requests for comment.

Witset Band was unable to respond to the Interior News in time for publication.

It is unclear when the water treatment plant will be operational again.