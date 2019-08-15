Witset Mud Drags family organizers looking to pass along torch

The family that runs the races is ready to pass the checkered flag onto the next generation.

The Moricetown Mud Bog races are cancelled for this year because of a lack of time on the organiser’s part. Contributed photo

It’s a dirty job, but somebody (or family) has to do it.

Anyone who has lived in Witset over the last 16 years is likely familiar with the sights, sounds and dirt-laden splatter zone of the annual Witset Mud Races.

For those same years, the races have been run by Charmayne Nikal, along with her siblings and father Chris Gagnon.

But now Nikal said she is ready to hang up the checkered flag, or at least pass it onto the next generation of race organizers.

“[We’ve] done the role for the past 16 years, [but] now it’s time to pass along the main role of organizing,” she told The Interior News.

READ MORE: Moricetown Mud Bog stuck in a rut for 2018

As for next year? Nikal said that they still aren’t sure who will be taking over.

“We are not sure yet who will take over the event planning but are confident that it will run again next year.”

And even if it’s not her family organizing the non-profit event next year, she said it will always be an event she holds near and dear to her.

“It’s definitely an event I love … we’ve made some amazing mud racing friends and family over the past 16 years.”

The races ran in 2019 after not being held in 2018, something Gagnon told The Interior News at the time was due to the family not having enough time to put the event together.

The races, which started in 2003, pit drivers from across the Bulkley Valley against each other as they trudge their vehicles through a giant pit of mud.

Cash prizes are awarded to winners, with additional funds going to things like preparing and repairing the grounds.

The races also feature a 50/50 draw, which has been given to groups like the local 4H club or sports teams.


