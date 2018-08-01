Witset low on water

Maintenance crews are checking for leaks as reservoir unable to fill completely overnight.

Whether it’s too much rain, or too little rain and heavy use, Witset is having trouble keeping its water reserves full.

Normally, the water reservoir fills over night, when member usage is low. This summer, the reservoir has been unable to fill completely for — what the Band is calling — various reasons.

Monica Michell, assistant executive director, commented that having low water reserves is worrying. Safety is a big concern in this heat.

“We have to think about our elders, at a time like this,” she said. “And with the forest fire situation across Canada right now, what if we had a fire in the village?”

At council’s request, the maintenance crew is going door-to-door in Witset to search for water leaks. In this way, council hopes to relieve at least some of the pressure currently being imposed on the water treatment plant.

If you have a household leak — including toilets, sinks, or outdoor faucets — the Band encourages you to call the Band office and fill out a work order to get it repaired. If the leak is serious, call the Band office immediately and it will alert the maintenance crew to do a free emergency repair.

The area is also expecting a thunderstorm soon, which may disrupt water production again.

Meanwhile, here are some suggestions for conserving your water:

• Reduce water consumption by restricting water use to essential cooking and cleaning

• Cool down at the lake, or take shorter showers

• Don’t use your sprinkler

• Avoid leaving fish in a sink with running water; a quick rinse and refrigeration is all that’s necessary

• And most importantly, report and repair leaks!

For more information, contact the Band Office reception at (250) 847-2133.

