Witset in lockdown following three confirmed COVID-19 cases

Witset is reporting three confirmed cases of COVID-19 and is currently under lockdown.

In a notice posted to the Smithers and Area Community Support Network Facebook page late Friday, the First Nation stated the band office, health centre and all Kyah Wiget Educational Society (KWES) facilities are closed until further notice.

This is to give community leaders and managers a chance to “strategize on how to safely move forward” the notice stated.

It added that community members should practice safety measures and to contact the Northern Health Covid-19 Online Clinic Information Line at 844-645-7811 for testing if people are experiencing symptoms or worried about having contracted the disease.

“This service is staffed by nurses, physicians, and nurse practitioners, offering virtual screening and assessment for individuals who feel they may have COVID-19 or feel they have been exposed,” states the Northern Health website. “By calling the Online Clinic, Northern BC residents can receive information, may undergo virtual screening, be assessed by a nurse, and may see a physician or nurse practitioner if it is required.”

At the end of August, the Nisga’a health authority reported three cases in the Nass Valley and warned of a potential exposure during funeral and memorial services for famed Nisga’a Treaty negotiator Dr. Joseph Gosnell.

As of Sept. 17, Indigenous Services Canada was aware of 110 cases of COVID-19 on First Nation reserves in the province. There were 564 across the country (242 in Alberta, 95 in Saskatchewan, three in Manitoba, 69 in Ontario and 45 in Quebec.



