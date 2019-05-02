BCCOS photo.

Witness gets $300 reward for turning in wolf poacher on Halfway River

Poacher used a baited barbed triple hook trap in effort to catch wolves

A witness to unlawful trapping with a baited barbed treble hook will be getting a reward of $300 after they reported the incident.

The BCWF approved the reward after the witness reported the poacher for trying to bait wolves with the baited hook.

“In 2016, our witness was working around Halfway River and saw an active trapping site,” said CO Micah Kneller. “So he reported it to the CO hotline (1-877-952-7277).”

The poacher was taken to court in Fort St. John and given a $2,300 fine and has been prohibited from hunting for a year.

The British Columbia Conversation Office Service (BCCOS) said on Twitter that without the information provided, the poacher, a B.C. male, would not have been prosecuted for unlawful trapping.

