With more people planning to visit this holiday season, BC Hydro advises being mindful about energy consumption. Pictured here, Christmas lights on Fraser Highway in Langley City. (Black Press file)

With more people planning to visit this holiday season, BC Hydro advises being mindful about energy consumption. Pictured here, Christmas lights on Fraser Highway in Langley City. (Black Press file)

With more people planning Christmas gatherings, mind energy use, says BC Hydro

COVID-19 health order saw a drop in energy usage Christmas evening in 2020, Hydro says

While health orders limited Christmas family gatherings last year, people are looking to make up for lost time and that could lead to higher energy consumption this Christmas, warns BC Hydro.

Statistics Canada reports 78 per cent of residents have received two vaccine dosages, and close to 82 per cent at least one dose. In a report released today, Dec. 10, BC Hydro said 97 per cent of residents plan to get together with family and friends during the holidays and 44 per cent plan on cooking a holiday meal, which could lead to higher energy consumption.

Further, 37 per cent of B.C. residents said they will host more gatherings and this can lead to more decorating in order to impress guests, said BC Hydro, with 14 per cent stating they will decorate more outdoors and 22 per cent doing so indoors. Electric lights and decorations could likely lead to load increase, Hydro said.

“BC Hydro data shows the overall residential electricity load dropped significantly on Christmas Day and Boxing Day in 2020 – especially between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m.,” Kevin Aquino, BC Hydro spokesperson, said in a press release. “We feel this can be directly attributed to less gatherings last year with family and friends, which would typically take place in the evening hours on these holidays.”

BC Hydro recommends appliances with certifications such as Energy Star, which can see reduction in energy use, something that could be a consideration with Boxing Day sales. Usage of LED lighting can lead to energy bill savings, it said.

Residents can also use MyHydro at www.bchydro.com to track energy usage, it said.

More tips can be found at holidays.bchydro.com.

READ ALSO: Survey finds 56% of B.C, residents avoiding holiday travel

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BCHydroChristmas holiday

Previous story
B.C. RCMP will review Hazelton arrests following Stikine MLA’s “complaint letter”
Next story
Virus behind COVID-19 spreads quickly and mutations make it unpredictable: experts

Just Posted

Paramedics from Terrace and Hazelton filling service gap in Kitwanga. (File photo)
Paramedic hired in Kitwanga, but three positions remain open

An encampment on Hwy 16 in New Hazelton near the CN Rail tracks was set up in solidarity with Coastal GasLink pipeline opponents following arrests made at the company’s worksite near Houston. Two men were arrested near the camp triggering a request by Stikine MLA Nathan Cullen to review police actions. (Deb Meissner photo)
B.C. RCMP will review Hazelton arrests following Stikine MLA’s “complaint letter”

The first turbines landed in Prince Rupert on Dec. 2, 2020. The wide load created traffic advisories and road closures along Highway 16 during the week of Jan. to 14. (Photo: Jake Wray/Black Press)
Turbines for Site C Dam force overnight Hwy 16 closures

Northern Health Authority has issued revised public health orders on Dec. 9, permitting in-person worship services for vaccinated people up to 50 per cent capacity inside the venue. (Black Press Media file photo)
New public health order permits in-person worship in northern B.C.