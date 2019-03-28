Winter tire regulations extended to April 30

Highway 16 included in areas where winter tires will be required one month longer

The requirement for winter tires has been extended in many parts of the province, including roads around Smithers.

The provincial government sent out a bulletin on Thursday to remind drivers that winter tire regulations have been extended to April 30 on many highways to account for early spring snowfall.

“This winter, the regulations have been extended to April 30 from March 31 on select highways, most of which are located in the interior and northern parts of the province,” states the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure bulletin. “Road conditions can change quickly, and snowfall is still possible in these regions.”

The extension includes Highway 16.

“Winter tire regulations are currently in effect for most B.C. highways, and people should ensure their vehicle is equipped with tires with the mountain/snowflake or mud and snow (M + S) symbol when travelling on designated routes,” the bulletin continues.

“The tires must be in good condition and have a minimum tread depth of 3.5 millimetres. For rural highways and mountain passes, tires with the mountain/snowflake symbol provide the best traction and handling.”

For more information about which routes will be impacted, click here.



