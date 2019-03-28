(Black Press Media file)

Winter tire regulations extended to April 30

Highway 16 included in areas where winter tires will be required one month longer

The requirement for winter tires has been extended in many parts of the province, including roads around Smithers.

The provincial government sent out a bulletin on Thursday to remind drivers that winter tire regulations have been extended to April 30 on many highways to account for early spring snowfall.

“This winter, the regulations have been extended to April 30 from March 31 on select highways, most of which are located in the interior and northern parts of the province,” states the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure bulletin. “Road conditions can change quickly, and snowfall is still possible in these regions.”

The extension includes Highway 16.

READ MORE: Winter tire extension in effect for 2019

“Winter tire regulations are currently in effect for most B.C. highways, and people should ensure their vehicle is equipped with tires with the mountain/snowflake or mud and snow (M + S) symbol when travelling on designated routes,” the bulletin continues.

“The tires must be in good condition and have a minimum tread depth of 3.5 millimetres. For rural highways and mountain passes, tires with the mountain/snowflake symbol provide the best traction and handling.”

For more information about which routes will be impacted, click here.


karissa.gall@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Smithers Town Council divided over Coastal GasLink

Just Posted

Smithers Town Council divided over Coastal GasLink

Councillors voiced differing opinions during a March 26 discussion with TransCanada reps

Winter tire regulations extended to April 30

Highway 16 included in areas where winter tires will be required one month longer

The art of keeping secrets when firing top bureaucrats

Thom Barker doesn’t like secrets in government and thinks town council shouldn’t either

Smithers club races down to the top at Big White

Big results at Big White for Smithers club in Western Snowboard Cross Championships.

Wrestling program proposed for Bulkley Valley

Telkwa council approves free use of community hall for after school wrestling club

VIDEO: Driver captures East Kootenay elk herd on the move

Leyland Cecco spotted the herd while he was driving on Highway 95A to Cranbrook

Disturbing video goes viral showing Alaskan hunters killing sleeping bear, cubs

Andrew Renner, the father, and Owen Renner, his son, were found guilty of numerous charges

‘I’ll miss you all’: Facebook message posted moments before fatal Surrey crash

Neighbours report seeing police at nearby home in days before mother and sons found dead in wreck

B.C. mayor charged with sexual assault

Rob Vagramov facing one charge in connection to a 2015 incident in Coquitlam, officials say

Women at B.C. legislature told to cover up bare arms

Several members of the New Democrat government wore bare arms, along with journalists

Province to review $40K annual grant for society linked to anti-vaccine claims

B.C. ministry confirms funding is under review for the Health Action Network Society

B.C. extends winter tire rules till April 30 amid spring snowfall worries

Mostly interior and northern routes are affected

One killed in Kootenay crash that spilled ‘significant’ fuel into Salmo River

One man from Alberta was killed in the single-vehicle crash

Most of restored B.C. Ferries sailings set to start on April 1

Low-volume early and late ferry runs were cancelled in 2014

Most Read