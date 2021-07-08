Winnipeg father charged with murder in 3-year-old daughter’s death

Police say they received a report the man had abducted the young girl from her mother at knifepoint

Winnipeg Police (Black Press Media files)

Winnipeg Police (Black Press Media files)

Police in Winnipeg say the estranged father of a three-year-old girl has been charged with murder in her death.

Police say officers were sent to investigate a report on Wednesday that the man had abducted the young girl from her mother at knifepoint.

About 15 minutes later the father was taken into custody outside a parked vehicle.

The girl was found inside the car with stab wounds.

She was brought to hospital but later died.

Her 28-year-old father has been charged with first-degree murder and is in custody.

The Canadian Press

Manitoba

Previous story
Lambda variant spreading in South America one of many Canada is monitoring: Tam

Just Posted

The smoke visible from the Poplar mountain fire. (Submitted/Houston Today)
Wildfire in the Poplar mountain vicinity

A photo of the rising smoke from earlier this evening was captured by a resident. (Submitted/Lakes District News)
BREAKING: Evacuation order for Rose Lake issued

An offshore site called Wil Milit near Gingolx on the north coast has been identified as a location for a floating liquefied natural gas facility. (Illustration courtesy Nisga’a Lisims Government).
Developers promote $55 billion LNG project in northwestern B.C.

A small tornado touched down briefly the afternoon of July 4 in Houston. (Image courtesy of Jordan Porth)
Tornado touches down in Houston B.C.