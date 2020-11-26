Winning 6/49 ticket in Nov. 25 draw bought in Smithers

Check your lottery tickets, Smithers.

According to playnow.com the winning guaranteed $1 million prize ticket in the Lotto 6/49 draw last night was purchased in Smithers. It does not say where in Smithers it was bought.

The guaranteed $1 million prize draw number was 01658255-01.

Lottery authorities have not yet announced the name of the winner, so there is no way of knowing whether it is some lucky Smithereen or a visitor to the town.

Nobody won the estimated $6 million jackpot on Nov. 25 and the new jackpot is up to an estimated $9 million for Saturday’s draw.

The 6/49 is a nationwide lottery in which participants select six numbers for a chance to win a jackpot that starts at $5 million and steadily grows. Each ticket purchased also includes a 10-digit number that is automatically entered to win the guaranteed $1 million prize.

