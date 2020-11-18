Williams Lake RCMP are investigating two suspicious deaths. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Williams Lake RCMP are investigating two suspicious deaths. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Williams Lake RCMP investigating two suspicious deaths in city subdivision

The bodies were discovered Tuesday, Nov. 17

Yellow police tape surrounded a home in the Westridge subdivision in Williams Lake Wednesday morning, Nov. 18, where RCMP continued to investigate two suspicious deaths overnight.

Neighbours on the quiet street, located in the 100 block above Mandarino Place, said they saw the flashing lights of police who arrived without sirens on at Tuesday evening, Nov. 17.

Officers were canvassing residents in the area Wednesday, asking if they’d seen or heard anything suspicious in the past week.

Williams Lake RCMP Insp. Jeff Pelley confirmed Wednesday afternoon that at 7:29 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 17, Williams Lake RCMP were called to the residence following a report of two people found dead.

Pelley added the RCMP’s general investigation section now has conduct of the investigation, along with assistance from the North District Major Crime Unit.

“Although the investigation is in the early stages, we do not believe that there is a further risk to the public,” said Insp Jeff Pelley, OIC Williams Lake RCMP.

More information may be released as it becomes available, he noted.

If you have any information about this contact the Williams Lake RCMP at (250) 392-6211 or Crime Stoppers at 1(800) 222-8477.

READ MORE: Mother accused in Langley child-murder trial collapses in court

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Williams Lake

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘I want my son back’: B.C. mother pleads for information on man missing since 2016
Next story
At least 86 of Vancouver Island’s fall COVID-19 cases were people who travelled

Just Posted

Google map showing location of power outage affecting 51 BC Hydro customers.
UPDATE: Power restored to all BC Hydro customers in Hazelton to Telkwa corridor

A total of nearly 1,300 customers were temporarily without power this afternoon

Heavy snowfall warning was issued early this morning and remains in effect throughout the evening. (Deb Meissner photo)
UPDATE: Snowstorm dumps 23 centimetres on Bulkley Valley

Drive BC reports slippery conditions on Hwy 16 from the Hazeltons through Houston

Pacific Northern Gas wants to add two compressor stations such as the one here located in Telkwa to increase the flow of natural gas through its line serving the northwest. (Photo courtesy Pacific Northern Gas)
Pacific Northern Gas plans to pump more gas in the northwest

Upgrade project would cost $60 million

Medical staff at Bulkley Valley District Hospital urge everyone to continue to follow public health guidelines to combat the spread of coronavirus. (File photo)
LOCAL MD UPDATE: Time to voluntarily help flatten the curve

Bulkley Valley medical community weighs in as COVID-19 cases spike everywhere

B.C. Centre for Disease Control graphic of Local Health Area COVID-19 case numbers.
Smithers Local Health Area COVID numbers more than double in October

The local numbers jumped from 19 at the end of Sept. to 42 as COVID transmission accelerates in B.C.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature, Nov. 9, 2020 (B.C. government)
B.C. COVID-19 infections keep rising, 762 more Wednesday

10 more deaths, three more senior home outbreaks

A giant wave crashes into the rocks off Amphitrite Point Lighthouse in Ucluelet on Nov. 17, 2020. (Nora O’Malley photo)
WATCH: Radical wave storm hits Ucluelet’s Wild Pacific Trail

Combined wind and wave swell topped six metres

Terry Teegee has been re-elected B.C. Regional Chief of the Assembly of First Nations. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
Terry Teegee re-elected BC Assembly First Nations Regional Chief

Teegee defeats Cheryl Casimer in assembly’s first virtual election

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A man wears a face mask as he walks along a street in Montreal, Sunday, November 15, 2020.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Potential vaccine news brightens dark day marked by rising COVID-19 cases, deaths in Canada

Canada is on track to receive six million doses of vaccine between January and March

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

(Black Press Media files)
Premier urges B.C. religious leaders to keep celebrations virtual this holiday season

Horgan’s words came the day after B.C. recorded its deadliest day in the COVID-19 pandemic

The 4.1 magnitude earthquake detected on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, is shown in pink. (Earthquakes Canada)
4.1 magnitude earthquake detected near Haida Gwaii

Event happened about 40 kilometres southwest of Village of Queen Charlotte

(Pxfuel)
46% of Canadians’ daily calories come from ‘ultra-processed’ food: Stats Can

Ultra-processed refers to foods that are ‘mainly formulations of industrial ingredients’

Most Read