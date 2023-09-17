Williams Lake RCMP investigating suspicious death of man

One man is dead following a disturbance in the Glendale area of Williams Lake early Saturday morning (Sept. 16).

Williams Lake RCMP are currently investigating the death as suspicious and continue to collect evidence at the scene.

Police responded to a residence in the 100 block of Second Avenue just before 4:30 a.m. where they located the man. Residents in the area said police were door knocking in the neighbourhood Saturday, looking for information.

“Initial evidence gathered at the scene indicated criminality was involved and police are treating the incident as suspicious,” noted RCMP in a news release.

“While the investigation is still in its infancy, Williams RCMP is being supported by the North District RCMP Major Crime Unit and the Forensic Identification Section and are still collecting evidence at the scene.”

Police are asking anyone who may have information about this incident is asked to contact the Williams RCMP at 250-392-6211.

