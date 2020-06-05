Williams Lake RCMP apprehend a suspect Thursday afternoon, June 4, wanted for fleeing police. (Photo submitted)

Williams Lake RCMP capture fugitive walking along Highway 97 in city limits

Witness said they could hear police yelling for suspect to ‘get down’

Residents on the west side of Williams Lake could sleep easier Thursday evening, June 4, after police captured a suspect wanted for ramming a police car and fleeing into the forest just west of the city two days earlier.

Staff Sgt. Del Byron said the man was arrested without incident after being spotted by a police officer walking along Highway 97 headed south just past McDonald’s.

Read More: RCMP urge Williams Lake residents to be cautious as suspect remains on the loose

An area resident who witnessed the takedown, which occurred at about 1:40 p.m. Thursday afternoon, said he could hear yelling and that’s when he noticed the suspect and police.

“He wasn’t stopping,” the witness said of the suspect. “I just heard the police yelling ‘get down, get down.’”

The witness said the officer had a taser out, however, did not use it. The suspect complied with officers and could be seen in handcuffs with police.

The suspect was at large for two days after being reported for driving erratically on Highway 97 near Wildwood and then fleeing from police. An extensive air and ground search was conducted Thursday night by officers from Williams Lake and Alexis Creek RCMP as well as the Conservation Officer Service in an effort to catch the suspect.

At the time, police issued a warning to the public that the man was possibly armed and dangerous, and to be aware of their surroundings while he was at large.

No word just yet where the suspect was from.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

A suspect described as possibly being armed and dangerous was caught by police Thursday, June 4. (RCMP submitted photo)

Previous story
Kelowna Mountie on desk duty following ‘aggressive’ arrest
Next story
Plan in place for BC Ferries to start increasing service levels

Just Posted

Salvation Army celebrates National Doughnut Day with deliveries to front line COVID workers

National Doughnut Day pays tribute to the “Doughnut Lassies” of the First World War

Houston mill to re-open June 8

Ends lengthy shutdown which began in March

Fibre installation for South Hazelton begins

Citywest says it will install cable in the summer and home installations in the fall

Annual bird count thrills organizer

Count took place over 48 hours

B.C. government eyes antlerless moose harvest increase in bid to save caribou

Antlerless moose hunts reduce predation for threatened mountain caribou, says ministry

MAP: Dr. Henry reveals which B.C. regions have seen most COVID-19 cases

B.C. health officials release a first look at how the novel coronavirus has reached all corners of the province

‘I’m pissed, I’m outraged’: Federal minister calls out police violence against Indigenous people

Indigenous Minister Marc Miller spoke on recent incidents, including fatal shooting of a B.C. woman

Larva of voracious green crab discovered on North Coast

Public asked to retain the carcasses of these invasive species for DNA testing

Plan in place for BC Ferries to start increasing service levels

Ferry corporation reaches temporary service level agreement with province

B.C. starts to see employment return under COVID-19 rules

Jobless rate for young people still over 20% in May

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

Williams Lake RCMP capture fugitive walking along Highway 97 in city limits

Witness said they could hear police yelling for suspect to ‘get down’

Kelowna Mountie on desk duty following ‘aggressive’ arrest

The officer involved in an arrest that took place on May 30 in Kelowna has been placed on administrative duties

Protests shift to memorializing George Floyd amid push for change

‘There is something better on the other side of this,’ says Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottom

Most Read