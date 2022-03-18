Will Smithers be B.C.’s best small town? Vote now

The race is on to find B.C.’s best small town and Smithers is off to a good start.

The friendly CBC British Columbia contest is a bracketed competition along the lines of American college basketball’s March Madness. It involves 128 towns, unincorporated communities, small islands and Indigenous communities with at least 500 people, but less than 12,000 in four divisions.

In the northern division, 32 towns are competing for a chance to go up against the winners from Vancouver Island, South West B.C. and The Interior.

Online voting in the northern division is taking place today (March 18) with Smithers up against Dease Lake.

As of 10:54 a.m. Smithers was leading Dease Lake wth 79 per cent of the vote.

If Smithers prevails, the town will be up against the winner between Lax Kwa’alaams and Kitamaat Village in the round of 16.



