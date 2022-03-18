Downtown Smithers. (File photo)

Downtown Smithers. (File photo)

Will Smithers be B.C.’s best small town? Vote now

Voting in northern division takes place today (March 18): Round 1, Smithers v. Dease Lake

The race is on to find B.C.’s best small town and Smithers is off to a good start.

The friendly CBC British Columbia contest is a bracketed competition along the lines of American college basketball’s March Madness. It involves 128 towns, unincorporated communities, small islands and Indigenous communities with at least 500 people, but less than 12,000 in four divisions.

In the northern division, 32 towns are competing for a chance to go up against the winners from Vancouver Island, South West B.C. and The Interior.

Online voting in the northern division is taking place today (March 18) with Smithers up against Dease Lake.

As of 10:54 a.m. Smithers was leading Dease Lake wth 79 per cent of the vote.

If Smithers prevails, the town will be up against the winner between Lax Kwa’alaams and Kitamaat Village in the round of 16.


editor@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Acts of racism, sexual harassment end Canadian Armed Forces training course in B.C. capital
Next story
Owner’s noisy charge saves 14-pound dog from B.C. cougar attack

Just Posted

Opening night of the Haida Gwaii All Islands Art Show at the Haida Gwaii Museum in 2020. (Jamie McDonald photo)
Arts council returns to in-person events

The provincial ambulance service is sponsoring a northwest training program in hopes of filling vacancies. (Black Press file photo)
Paramedic vacancies spur northwestern B.C. training course

Travellers pushing luggage on carts walk through Vancouver International Airport, in Richmond, B.C., on Friday, July 30, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
It’s official: Vaccinated travellers won’t need COVID-19 test to enter Canada as of April 1

Lineups were long and steady at UFO on Main March 13 as the Ukrainian café raised funds for humanitarian relief for people in the Ukraine who are under attack by Russia. (Thom Barker photo)
Ukraine fundraiser pulls in thousands of dollars for humanitarian aid