Wildlife shelter almost doubles their fundraising goal

Money will go to pay for the NLWS’ bear release and milk for the incoming cubs

The Northern Lights Wildlife Shelter smashed their annual fundraising goal.

The shelter needed to raise $12,000 to help with their spring release of last year’s bear cubs and to buy milk for this year’s cubs coming in.

However, this year almost $22,000 was donated.

A post on their website called the fundraiser, dubbed the M&M event, an overwhelming success.

“We are so incredibly grateful to all the donors,” it read. “The results, your love and trust are truly overwhelming!”

This month, the team is on the road releasing 36 bears back into the wild where they came from, including two grizzlies.

The extra money is much needed this year because the shelter was forced to cancel its annual open house normally scheduled for Canada Day, which is normally their biggest fundraiser.

There will be a virtual open house on their Facebook page.