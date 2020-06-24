Bears at the Northern Lights Wildlife Shelter. (File photo)

Wildlife shelter almost doubles their fundraising goal

Money will go to pay for the NLWS’ bear release and milk for the incoming cubs

The Northern Lights Wildlife Shelter smashed their annual fundraising goal.

The shelter needed to raise $12,000 to help with their spring release of last year’s bear cubs and to buy milk for this year’s cubs coming in.

However, this year almost $22,000 was donated.

A post on their website called the fundraiser, dubbed the M&M event, an overwhelming success.

“We are so incredibly grateful to all the donors,” it read. “The results, your love and trust are truly overwhelming!”

This month, the team is on the road releasing 36 bears back into the wild where they came from, including two grizzlies.

The extra money is much needed this year because the shelter was forced to cancel its annual open house normally scheduled for Canada Day, which is normally their biggest fundraiser.

There will be a virtual open house on their Facebook page.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
B.C. to begin to test sewage to find clues about where COVID-19 has spread
Next story
B.C. government focused on mass timber industry to meet CleanBC goals

Just Posted

‘It’s definitely a weird time’: Dual SSS valedictorians reflect on unconventional final year

Tre Schmidt and Jared Lytle shared valedictorian duties for the SSS Class of 2020 grad

Witset cannabis shop hopeful for July 3 opening

Business is planning on a soft opening to local community in fourth week of June

RDBN takes aim at firearm ban, sends letter to Trudeau expressing disapproval of OIC

Regional District voted unanimously to send letter urging Liberals to reconsider process

‘A very exciting opportunity’: Terrace and Hazelton to get new high school classes

Caledonia offers Human Performance, Hazelton introduces Cybersecurity Foundations

School District 82 trustees give back pay increase

Each school will get around $100 for student centred initiatives

B.C.’s COVID-19 modelling on track for next phase of reopening

Low cases show extra activities can be handled, Dr. Henry says

Turning down work: CERB causing issues for some B.C. restaurants

‘It’s the most frustrating thing I’ve encountered, ever, in my life.’

Mom of teen who fatally overdosed says B.C. needs treatment beds, not just involuntary holds

Rachel Staples’s 15-year-old son Elliot Eurchuk died in April 2018

Canadian pandemic fines top $13M as report says punitive approach ‘ineffective’

Quebec accounted for 77 per cent of the reported fines, while Ontario saw 18 per cent and Nova Scotia three per cent

Walmart Canada investigating after ‘All Lives Matter’ shirts cause outrage

Shirts are sold by a third-party seller and the company says it is reviewing the items

Nursing student sues Kelowna RCMP officer for alleged assault during wellness check

None of the allegations in the civil claim have been proven in court

Daycares find unique ways to teach physical distancing to young kids

B.C. says centres must have the physical space to support distancing, and encourages outdoor play when appropriate

Baseball’s back: MLB sets 60-game schedule

Play to resume July 23 or July 24 in empty ballparks

Home services company banned from B.C. for deceptive sales practices

Simply Green Home Services faces $8,000 fine

Most Read