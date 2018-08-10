Wildfires 5 km from northwest B.C. fibre-optic cable

Photo taken Aug. 7, 2018 of the Island Lake wildfire burning through Francois Lake Provincial Park. Image: Facebook/John Calogheros

The wildfire near Burns Lake is approximately five kilometres away from the fibre-optics cable that serves northwest B.C.’s internet services.

“It looks like the fire is currently about five kilometres from the fibre line, but we’re not concerned about it because of the way the wind is blowing. We are continuing to monitor the situation,” said Chris Armstrong, the director of marketing for CityWest in Prince Rupert.

While there are future projects planned to add a sub-sea internet cable, there is currently only one fibre-optic cable between Prince Rupert and Prince George. The worst-case scenario — which is unlikely, Armstrong added — would knock out everything except voice calls.

Near Burns Lake, the Shovel Lake fire is 12,000 hectares and a fire burning in François Lake Provincial Park is 7,500 hectares. More than 100 firefighters, equipped with 51 pieces of heavy equipment, are fighting those flames.

“We are fully confident in the ability of the firefighters out there,” Armstrong said.

