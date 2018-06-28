An image of the fire south of Anahim Lake, June 24, 2018. BC Wildfire Twitter photo

Wildfire south of Anahim Lake now contained

There are 51 firefighters and one helicopter on the ground

The wildfire approximately 37 kilometres southeast of Anahim Lake is no longer a wildfire of note.

“Crews did make significant progress on the fire and it is now 100 per cent contained,” says Robyn Clark, a Fire Information Officer for the Cariboo Fire Centre.

The 91 hectare fire is being held after firefighters tied guards on the east and west flanks of the fire into lakes to the north and south of the fire.

There are currently 51 firefighters and one helicopter on scene.

“The crews will just continue mopping up hot spots and working in towards the interior of the fire,” adds Clark.

The fire is currently at a rank 1 burn, meaning it is smouldering, but there are currently no open flames.

More information on B.C. wildfires can be found by visiting the BC Wildfire Service interactive map.

READ MORE: Wildfire south of Anahim Lake 50 per cent contained


heather.norman@quesnelobserver.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Police on the lookout for drunk drivers this Canada Day weekend
Next story
B.C. wildfire victim robbed while trying to rebuild home

Just Posted

Upper Skeena Rec Centre could be biomass heated

Come for a tour inside the Upper Skeena Recreation Centre in Hazelton.

Coastal GasLink awards $620 million in contracting opportunities to First Nations.

“This is terrific news,” says CEO of the First Nations LNG Alliance

Coastal Gaslink pipeline contractors tentatively hired

LNG Canada and TransCanada’s Coastal Gaslink Connect people with jobs in Smithers.

Cindy Blackstock honoured at Majagaleehl Gali Aks

VIDEO from the ceremony and celebration honouring Cindy Blackstock in Hazelton.

Midsummer a festival of sound and sights

A preview of what the Midsummer Music Festival has in store for its 35th year.

VIDEO: Breaches, belly-flops and a close encounter with humpback whales

A wildlife tour of a lifetime for some visitors to Vancouver Island

B.C. wildfire victim robbed while trying to rebuild home

Thieves made off with tools and equipment from Williams Lake-area resident who lost it all

Sarah McLachlan hosts contest to win recording time in her home studio

Funds raised through contest to go to the Sarah McLachlan School of Music

Wildfire south of Anahim Lake now contained

There are 51 firefighters and one helicopter on the ground

Police on the lookout for drunk drivers this Canada Day weekend

ICBC and police are warning drivers to plan ahead of the nation’s birthday

Hundreds of thousands families live in daycare ‘deserts,’ report says

Liberals are providing federal cash for child care to provinces, territories over the next 10 years

Canadians dodged paying feds up to $3B in taxes on foreign income: CRA

So far, the federal government has collected up to $14.6 billion less than it would have in 2014

Harper plans visit to White House without telling Canadian government

Visit to the U.S. capital comes amid tensions between Canada, U.S. with prospect of a trade war

Japan advances on yellow cards despite losing at World Cup

The Japanese lost to Poland 1-0 Thursday in their final group match

Most Read