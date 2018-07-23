BC Wildfire Service A fire is currently burning near Highway 1 north of Spences Bridge.

Wildfire near Spences Bridge closes Highway 1

Crews are on site fighting the fire from the air and the ground.

  • Jul. 23, 2018 4:00 p.m.
The BC Wildfire Service is currently responding to a new wildfire just north of Spences Bridge. There are ground crews and air support on site.

The fire was discovered on July 23, and is currently estimated at 0.40 hectares. A BC Wildfire Services spokesperson says that the fire was human-caused.

This fire is burning adjacent to Highway 1 and as a result the highway is closed in both directions. For up to date information regarding highway closures, please visit http://www.drivebc.ca/.


