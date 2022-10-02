A wildfire sparked in Minnekhada Regional Park in Coquitlam on Saturday (Oct. 1), forcing it to close temporarily. (@MetroVancouver/Twitter)

A wildfire sparked in Minnekhada Regional Park in Coquitlam on Saturday (Oct. 1), forcing it to close temporarily. (@MetroVancouver/Twitter)

Wildfire in Metro Vancouver regional park now considered ‘out of control,’ person-caused

Fire has grown from 1 to 11.6 hectares since Oct. 1

Officials believe a Metro Vancouver wildfire that has grown ten times in size since igniting Saturday (Oct. 1) was started by a person.

The blaze was first noticed early Saturday morning in the Minnekhada Regional Park in Coquitlam. The District of Metro Vancouver closed the park to ensure public safety, but said at the time that the blaze was contained to one hectare and was under control.

By Sunday morning, the BC Wildfire Service said the fire had grown to two hectares, but said it was still being contained. As of Sunday afternoon, however, the wildfire had ballooned in size to 11.6 hectares and was declared as out of control.

BC Wildfire Service crews are battling the blaze alongside Metro Vancouver and Coquitlam firefighters, from both the ground and the air. They say the steep terrain has made it challenging.

They are also reminding the public that it is illegal to fly drones over active wildfires, after one was spotted over the blaze Saturday evening.

The park remains closed as of Sunday afternoon.

@janeskrypnek
jane.skrypnek@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2022Metro Vancouver

Previous story
‘Huge demand’: Supply issues could haunt Halloween amid trick-or-treating rebound
Next story
Vandals paint racial slur on Port Alberni’s ‘Orange Bridge’ hours after reconciliation walk

Just Posted

“A Mother’s Cry” is so revered in Nisga’a culture that only the Gitmaxmak’ay Nisga’a Society dancers are permitted to perform musical narration, as seen at Salmon Fest in June 2022.
A Mothers Cry is heard across the north

Corporate partner Chris Duffy (left), and head coach Chris Naylor pose in front of the newly unveiled jerseys on Sept. 14. The jerseys will be on full display when the Saax take on the Timbermen this season. (Supplied photo)
Saax season pushed back due to aggressive stance from BC Hockey says league

Truth and reconciliation is a hope, Ron Nyce said on Sept. 12. “There is no one group of people better than the other, not one,” he told The Northern View.( Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert man and Nisga’a residential school survivor hopes for reconciliation

Aerial shot of LNG Canada’s Cedar Valley Lodge, which accommodates oil and gas workers on the project site in Kitimat. the Indigenous Resource Network believes the cap would endanger Indigenous investments in oil and gas like this one and others the Haisla First Nation is involved with. (Photo courtesy of LNG Canada)
Indigenous group opposes Liberal government emissions cap policy