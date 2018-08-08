Wildfire evacuees asked to check in with support services

The Regional District of Kitimat Stikine is urging evacuees from the Alkali Lake wildfire to check in or call Emergency Support Services stations now operating in Dease Lake, Smithers and Terrace.

“Services are set up and our volunteers are in place,” RDKS Emergency Support Services Director Michelle Taylor said. “If these evacuees haven’t already done so we strongly encourage them to check in at one of these centres, at which time we can provide them with services to assist with accommodation and groceries.”

The evacuation order is in effect for the Telegraph Creek area, stretching up to the Cariboo Meadows area. An evacuation alert only extends from the camp to the western boundary of Dease Lake. BC Wildfire Services stresses the Dease Lake area is not under an evacuation order.

The Alkali Lake wildfire has grown to 9,000 hectares overnight but no further homes are known to be lost. Yesterday 27 structures were confirmed impacted by the fire, but the extent of damage is not available at this time.

READ MORE: 27 structures lost in ‘volatile’ Alkali Lake wildfire

For those wanting to make donations to evacuees and the firefighting efforts, the Tahltan Central Government has established collection centres in Terrace and Smithers

A needs assessment is expected to be done later tonight, but at this point, food and toiletries are the priority, not clothing. In Terrace, drop off items at the White River helicopters building at 5412 Hwy 16.

The Tahltan are also accepting monetary donations for which a bank account for direct deposits is expected to be set up later in the day. For more information visit the tahltan.org news page.

Support teams are asking the public to avoid asking evacuees if they are among those who have lost their homes as it can trigger emotional trauma.

ESS and Information Centres

Dease Lake

The Peoples Haven

1 Stikine Street

Dease Lake, BC

Ph. 250-771-5577

Smithers

Smithers Christian Reform Church

4035 Walnut Drive

250-847-2333

Terrace

Regional District of Kitimat-Stikine offices

4545 Lazelle Avenue, First Floor Boardroom

Ph. 250-615-6100 or 1-800-663-3208

Hours: 9 a.m.- 9 p.m. August 8-10, 2018

Generic food needs assessment; later today

5412 Hwy 16 White River