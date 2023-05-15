Fire and smoke from a wildfire are shown in Hay River, Northwest Territories. A First Nation reserve and nearby town in the southern Northwest Territories have been evacuated as a wildfire spreads in the area. THE CANADIAN PRESS/James Cardinal Jr.

Fire and smoke from a wildfire are shown in Hay River, Northwest Territories. A First Nation reserve and nearby town in the southern Northwest Territories have been evacuated as a wildfire spreads in the area. THE CANADIAN PRESS/James Cardinal Jr.

Wildfire evacuates Hay River, nearby reserve in Northwest Territories

K’atl’oodeeche First Nation, Hay River, N.W.T., order evacuations as wildfire spreads

A First Nation reserve and nearby town in the southern Northwest Territories have been evacuated as a wildfire spreads in the area.

K’atl’odeeche First Nation issued an evacuation order Sunday afternoon advising residents to register at the evacuation centre in nearby Hay River.

The Town of Hay River then issued an evacuation order at 11 p.m. Sunday, directing residents to travel to Yellowknife, roughly 480 kilometres away.

In an update early today, N.W.T. Fire said it was highly likely the wildfire had breached the K’atl’odeeche First Nation Reserve and jumped the river to the western part of the Town of Hay River.

It said this was likely caused by winds carrying embers from the fire.

Roughly 3,500 residents from Hay River and the K’atl’odeeche First Nation were ordered to leave last May as the area experienced its worst flooding on record.

In October, the Northwest Territories government said it estimated flooding caused more than $174 million in damage to homes, businesses and infrastructure.

READ MORE: Peace River Regional District lifts evacuation order for residents near wildfire

READ MORE: Trudeau to visit Edmonton, meet with CAF personnel assisting with wildfires

Northwest TerritoriesWildfires

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Possible hepatitis A exposure at B.C. McDonald’s
Next story
Global, economic security top priorities as Trudeau heads to South Korea, G7 summit

Just Posted

Police deploy a taser on a man allegedly resisting arrest after being approached by police officers on May 14. (Photo: Video still/Facebook)
Prince Rupert police use taser to subdue uncooperative suspect

Mother’s Day will be held on Sunday, May 14. How much do you know about the customs of the day? (Pixabay.com)
QUIZ: How much do you know about Mother’s Day?

One person is dead and another seriously injured in a helicopter incident at Smithers airport May 6. (File photo)
One maintenance worker dead, another seriously injured in helicopter incident at Smithers airport

Gaagwiis Jason Alsop president of the Haida Nation addresses the Legislative Assembly on May 9 to witness the passing of the Haida Nation Recognition Act and explaining it’s significance to the people. (Photo: Wolfgang Depner/Black Press Media)
Province recognizes Haida Nation self-governance with legislation