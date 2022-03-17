The World Health Organization says it is expecting to reject the COVID-19 vaccine candidate from Canada’s Medicago because of the company’s ties to big tobacco. A vial of a plant-derived COVID-19 vaccine candidate, developed by Medicago, is shown in Quebec City on Monday, July 13, 2020 as part of the company’s Phase 1 clinical trials in this handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Medicago *MANDATORY CREDIT*

The World Health Organization says it is expecting to reject the COVID-19 vaccine candidate from Canada’s Medicago because of the company’s ties to big tobacco. A vial of a plant-derived COVID-19 vaccine candidate, developed by Medicago, is shown in Quebec City on Monday, July 13, 2020 as part of the company’s Phase 1 clinical trials in this handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Medicago *MANDATORY CREDIT*

WHO may reject Canadian-made Medicago COVID-19 vaccine because of ties to big tobacco

Canada has a contract to buy up to 76 million doses of Covifenz

The World Health Organization says it is expecting to reject the COVID-19 vaccine candidate from Canada’s Medicago because of the company’s ties to big tobacco.

The Medicago Covifenz vaccine was authorized in Canada last month.

Dr. Mariângela Simão, WHO’s assistant director general for drug access, vaccines and pharmaceuticals, says the application for Covifenz to get an emergency-use licence is on hold and will likely be denied because the organization has very strict policies about engaging with tobacco companies.

A spokesman for Medicago says the company has only been told the application is on pause and notes the decision is unrelated to the vaccine’s safety or effectiveness.

Canada has a contract to buy up to 76 million doses of Covifenz but its vaccine strategy is now relying solely on mRNA vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna.

If the WHO denies the application it would prevent Canada from donating any of its Medicago doses to COVAX.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: ‘Can’t we have lives too?’: High-risk Canadians feel forgotten as COVID rules lift

Coronavirusvaccines

Previous story
Old-growth deferrals needed for conservation: BV scientist
Next story
Canada’s first Indigenous Governor General requested briefing on the Indian Act

Just Posted

Travellers pushing luggage on carts walk through Vancouver International Airport, in Richmond, B.C., on Friday, July 30, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
It’s official: Vaccinated travellers won’t need COVID-19 test to enter Canada as of April 1

Lineups were long and steady at UFO on Main March 13 as the Ukrainian café raised funds for humanitarian relief for people in the Ukraine who are under attack by Russia. (Thom Barker photo)
Ukraine fundraiser pulls in thousands of dollars for humanitarian aid

Mark Ruffalo along with Gidimt’en Checkpoint opposition leader Sleydo’ called on RBC to stop financing fossil fuel projects like Coastal GasLink in northern B.C., during a virtual conference this morning. (Screenshot/Gidimt’en Checkpoint)
Hollywood A-listers crusade to get RBC to stop financing Coastal GasLink pipeline in northern B.C.

Merritt at the Kelowna BC SPCA.
Kitten sisters Merritt and Hope rescued from feral cat colony in Prince Rupert, now in Kelowna