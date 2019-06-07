Deer, moose and elk are “hider” species, meaning the female will often hide her young in vegetation during the first two or three weeks of its life while she is off feeding. (AP Photo/Mike Groll)

What do you do if you find baby wildlife all alone?

They’re cute and might be by themselves, but it doesn’t mean they’re abandoned, conservation says

With each spring, new life is welcomed into the Northwest B.C. region, and residents may notice young elk, moose and deer in the backcountry and sometimes near their homes.

Skeena Region Conservation officers have been receiving calls from the public saying they have found and picked up abandoned fawns and calves — but getting involved may be doing more harm than good.

“We encourage people to not approach young or baby wildlife,” says Scott Senkiw, North Coast conservation officer. “Typically the mother is very nearby.”

Deer, moose and elk are “hider” species, meaning the female will often hide her young in vegetation during the first two or three weeks of its life while she is off feeding. The female will then return several times a day to feed and clean her young.

READ MORE: As bears emerge from hibernation, conservation officer reminds public to be aware

A moose calf can be especially dangerous to approach, as moose cows can be quite protective of their young and may become aggressive if they feel their calves are threatened.

If there is a baby wild animal that is believed to be abandoned, for reasons like if their mother is found deceased or there is an obvious injury, the best thing to do is call the conservation office for advice, Senkiw says.

Though one exception does apply for baby birds — if one has fallen out of its nest, gently return it if it’s safe and an active nesting site is obvious.

“Their best chance for survival is to remain in the wild. The common misconception is that in the wild, a mother bird will reject a baby if it is handled by a human,” he says. “This is not true, but a mother may not return if people or pets spend too much time in the area.”

Another tip is to slow down while driving on roads and highways and watch for wildlife, Senkiw says. If you see any wildlife in a ditch or near a highway, reduce your speed and anticipate the movement of that animal, or others of its kind, onto the highway.

READ MORE: Terrace conservation service seeing an increase in bear sightings

Bottom line? Resist the urge to handle wildlife, big or small. If in doubt, contact the Conservation Officer Service’s call centre at 1-877-952-7277 RAPP (Report All Poachers and Polluters).

 


brittany@terracestandard.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
CP Rail must pay $31,500 for environmental pollution in Golden
Next story
ICBC to increase optional premiums for drivers caught speeding, distracted driving

Just Posted

From the Interior News archives: D-Day, a look back

Even in June 1944, the Normandy invasion was being viewed as historic

Citizenship oath an unacceptable double-standard

Thom argues it’s time to stop making new citizens swear (or affirm) pledge to Queen

Smithers bear orphanage begins 2019 release program

Northern Lights Wildlife Shelter took in 32 black bear orphans last year

Hazelton Secondary School’s new dress code sparks controversy

Parent concerned about lack of consultation and disproportionate targeting of girls

Smithers team wins women’s division of Skeena River Relay

Telkwa team takes second place in mixed division the 142-km race from Rupert to Terrace

VIDEO: Semi-truck nearly clips car turning left on B.C. highway

WARNING: Explicit language used. Viewer discretion is advised.

Lands not for sale: Coast Tsimshian blockade

Nisga’a Nation says the opposition to their land transaction is politically motivated

Victoria councillor’s motion to bill military for community events ‘shameful’

Canadian Taxpayers Federation director argues events honouring military are worth the money

ICBC to increase optional premiums for drivers caught speeding, distracted driving

Convictions of minor and major offences to carry various increases, ICBC says

What do you do if you find baby wildlife all alone?

They’re cute and might be by themselves, but it doesn’t mean they’re abandoned, conservation says

CP Rail must pay $31,500 for environmental pollution in Golden

CP Rail received the penalty due to failure to comply with an effluent discharge permit

VIDEO: B.C. wildlife shelter releases 34 bears into the wild

Northern Lights Wildlife Shelter near Smithers took in 32 black bear orphans last year

Patio furniture stolen from Nanaimo home in retaliation for loud parties

Nanaimo neighbours leave note advising of reasons for theft

Man banging on Alberta RCMP detachment door shot by officer

The incident happened just before midnight and the building was closed

Most Read