Wetzin’kwa Community Forest hands out nearly $351K in grants

The Wetzin’kwa Community Forest held its annual barbecue breakfast July 22 at Gordon Williams Rotary Park while busily handing out allotments from funds produced by the organization.

The annual grants worth nearly $351,000 this year were presented to 42 local organizations involved in a wide range of activities from sports to music (see full page ad on Page 15).

While many residents may be unaware of exactly what the Wetzin’kwa Community Forest is, most have benefited from its existence.

Most simply explained, it’s a local business co-owned by the Town of Smithers and Village of Telkwa and managed with Wet’suwet’en input consisting of a 32,000-hectare area on Hudson Bay Mountain. It is a multi-use area.

It has areas for a wide variety of outdoor recreational activities which can be held in a sustainable manner.

Local businesses are contracted and provide employment. Profits are turned back to the community n the form of financial support to a wide range of non-profit groups such as those which were receiving grants last Saturday.

Gary Hansen, director and co-chair of the group was very satisfied with the way things have been going with the organization.

“We have a new general manager, Aurora Lavender. She’s doing a great job. She has new ideas and new perspectives and that’s good for a group like ours,” he said.

While the Wetzin’kwa was noted for being one of 47 community forests within the province, Hansen said ” Its hard to choose just one program that we have. Given what has been happening in the province and in the world these days it’s the wildfire risk reduction program. Also, the everyday management given that we rely on the funds from logging. It’s a bonus for the community.”

For example, he felt that if one program had to be considered above others, it would be the prescribed burns that might be up to 100 years behind schedule.

Hansen said that these are a big help in controlling the size and shape of fires such as those we are seeing this year across the country. He was quite impressed with the abilities of the firefighters out on the job this year, especially the water bombers who have been so busy and accurate in their work.

Aurora Lavender has been the general manager for about a year and a half.

“I’m definitely the kind of person who feels strongly about community engagement,” she said. “I’m also part of the BC Community Forest Association board of directors. I’m the vice president with that group.

“This type of group is very important in being able to move forward by planning. Area-based tenures are a very strong path forward for being able to plan into the future so we can plan the resource extraction in a sustainable way. It really contributes to long-term planning.”

Programs such as the enhanced stewardship program are taking the profits from Wetzin’kwa and putting them back in meaningful ways. For example, trail maintenance, helping upgrade recreation sites such as Twin Falls and doing more programming such as huckleberry planting.

“This year we have had drier conditions and encroachments that have had a major effect on availability. They can be a major source for local groups and for foragers,” Lavender said.

She agrees with Hansen concerning the prescribed burn programs.

“Being able to have good control over it and making sure that it is prescribed and planned well and working with BC Wildfire can go a long way to reducing wildfire risk,” she said.

“With the dead pine from the mountain pine beetle kill that we have had, there are lots of community partnerships to foster that along but at the same time we need community buy-in and support. We want the community to understand that it ties in with protection of the community as well. We feel that they are buying in.”

“For myself, I am very happy to be situated here in Smithers on the territory of the Wet’suwet’en and I think the community forest model is so strong here. My predecessors really set it up for success and I want to see that continue.”