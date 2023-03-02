This WestJet airplane had to make an emergency landing at YLW on March 2 after an engine fire. (Gary Barnes/Capital News)

WestJet plane makes emergency landing in Kelowna due to engine fire

80 people were on board.

An arriving airplane with an engine on fire had emergency crews throughout the area rushing to Kelowna International Airport on the afternoon of March 2.

The fire was successfully put out while the plane was still in the air. It was a scheduled flight from Kamloops to Calgary, diverted to Kelowna, on a Dash-Q400 WestJet craft.

Philip Elchitz, senior manager of airport operations, said the diversion is called an “engine out” procedure.

It was initially reported around 3:40p.m.

The plane landed safely at 4:20p.m. Emergency crews report that there was no visible flame, though there was some charring.

There were 80 people on board, and the commercial plane was carrying approximately 4,400 lbs of fuel.

There were no injuries.

Emergency crews have stood down and the airport has now resumed normal operations.

@JakeC_16
Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

AirportBreaking NewsCity of Kelownafire

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
UPDATED: Langley lab can produce cocaine, but not for sale to public
Next story
Clore River flowing over buried natural gas pipeline

Just Posted

The Clore River is once again flowing freely after Coastal GasLink finished digging a trench to contain its natural gas pipeline. (Coastal GasLink photo)
Clore River flowing over buried natural gas pipeline

Patrick Flynn, 9, swims to a strong second place finish in the 25 butterfly in his first time swimming that race during a regional swim meet in Smithers Feb. 25 and 26. (Marisca Bakker photo)
Bulkley Valley Otters host regional swim meet

Ridley Island Export Logistics Project has received a passing grade from the Fed's, concluding the environmental assessment review process with the findings the project is not likely to cause significant adverse effects, announced the Prince Rupert Port Authority announced on March 1. (Photo: Supplied)
Feds give environmental review pass to Ridley Island Export Logistic project in Prince Rupert

Finn Rosenberger gets settled into the course with his competitors. (Submitted photo)
Bulkley Valley nordic skiers all revved up