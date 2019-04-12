West Coast Amusements cancels northwest B.C. carnival tour

There will be no Ferris wheel or bumper cars in Prince Rupert, Terrace or Kitimat this year

The carnival that typically rolls into northwest B.C. this time of year to bring rides and games to kids has cancelled its tour.

West Coast Amusements said it can’t provide carnival entertainment due to staffing issues.

“We’re really short labourers and drivers, so 1,500 km is almost impossible to move all our equipment up to that area,” said Jamila M’hamed, an employee with West Coast Amusements.

She said they have been coming to the northwest for 30 maybe 40 years — and this is their first time cancelling. Prince George will be the furthest north the carnival will travel.

The carnival had planned to set up in Terrace April 26-28, Kitimat on April 30, and outside the Jim Ciccone Civic Centre in Prince Rupert, May 3-5.

“We apologize for the short notice, but we were hoping that a solution would present itself. This has not been the case,” a notice read on the event page.

M’hamed said they’re really sorry and hope to be back next year.

Shannon Lough | Editor