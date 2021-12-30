One of the cows that succumbed to starvation, there have been 5 in total to date. Neighbours have been trying to feed the herds in the recent cold weather. (Submitted photo)

Welfare of two Hazelton area cattle herds under investigation

Neighbours have jumped in to help feed and water 2 cattle herds allegedly in distress

The welfare of two herds of cattle in the Hazeltons is being investigated following concerns about their well-being.

Local residents began worrying about the cattle in mid-December, reporting their concerns to the New Hazelton RCMP and to the B.C. Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) that the cattle weren’t being fed properly.

Since then, neighbours have said they have been feeding the cattle and breaking ice so the animals have a source of water.

The Hazelton RCMP detachment has confirmed that two officers visited the two locations Dec. 28 and are pursuing an investigation.

Kaley Pugh, the SPCA manager for the northern region based in Port Alberni, also confirmed that an investigation is underway by her organization.

“People may not think anything is happening by looking at the animals, but investigators must complete all steps required by law before any actions can be taken,” she said, adding she could not comment further on an active investigation.

