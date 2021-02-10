Weekly Police Blotter: Jan. 29 – Feb. 5

SUMMARY

Total Files: 81

Impaired drivers: 6

Mental health calls: 10

Crimes against persons: 12

Property crimes: 9

Other Criminal Code: 7

FILES OF NOTE

2021-01-29 At 22:34 hours Smithers RCMP received a report of a quad and a snowmobile being operated on the roadway in the Woodland Subdivision in Telkwa. The two suspects, well known to police for this behavior, were gone by the time police arrived. Police would like to remind people who call these complaints in that the more information that is available, the better the police will be able to respond. With photos, videos, statements from the public, police can still lay charges under the Motor Vehicle Act and hold these people accountable or their disruptive, and dangerous behavior.

2021-02-02 Smithers RCMP received a report of another email scam which is making its way around the Internet. The complainant on the file was reporting that she had been sent an e-transfer which had been intercepted and deposited into a third party account. This resulted in both the complainant being out the money for the product, the sender of the etransfer being out the money sent, and the bank unable to assist. Smithers RCMP encourage the public to be vigilant about ensuring any and all personal information, such as banking information, is subjected to routine security checks. Check out the Canadian Anti Fraud Centre for more information on how to keep yourself safe from scammers, report a scam, and gather information on the most recent scams. Canadian Anti Fraud Centre can be called at 1-888-495-8501 or located online. (Social Media report: post link https://www.canada.ca/en/revenue-agency/corporate/security/protect-yourself-against-fraud.html)

2021-02-04 At 11:50 hours Smithers RCMP received a call from a motorist who was observing the driver of the vehicle in front of them to be driving erratically. The complainant was able to clearly see that the other driver was on her cell phone. Due to this call being made, and a statement being provided by the complainant, police located the offending driver. In this instance, police issued a Violation Ticket for Use Electronic Devise while Driving which carries a fine amount of $368. This violation offence also carries points on your license which may affect the insurance on your vehicle as well as fees to renew your drivers license. Police remind motorists – LEAVE THE PHONE ALONE!

2021-02-05 At 13:22 hours Smithers Highway Patrol observed a vehicle traveling at 147km/hr in a 100km/hr zone. When stopped, the driver claimed they were speeding to pass however, this lapse in judgment resulted in the driver having his vehicle impounded for excessive speed, and significant fines being issued.

