Weekly new cases of COVID-19 drop to 12 in Smithers LHA Dec. 20 – 26

Following a spike in weekly confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Smithers Local Health Area (LHA) of 29 between Dec. 13 and 19, new infections were only 12 from Dec. 20 to 26.

That brings the total case count for Smithers LHA (Houston to Witset) to 103 since January.

Caseloads in surrounding Northwest Health Service Delivery Area LHAs for the second week of December included Terrace 31, Burns Lake 18, Nechako 6, Upper Skeena 4, and Prince Rupert 1. The Snow Country Telegraph Creek and Stikine LHAs reported one case among them.

The Kitimat, Haida Gwaii and Nsga’aa LHAs reported no new cases for the week.

Today Northern Health is reporting 84 new cases, a new daily high for region. There are currently 582 active cases with 47 hospitalized and 16 receiving critical care.

There have been 26 confirmed deaths and 1,375 victims are considered to have recovered since the pandemic began.

A weekly report on Health Service Delivery Areas (HSDA) of which there are three in the North is expected later today.

