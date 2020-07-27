Weekend fire damages bridge near Houston

A weekend fire on a bridge on the North Road leading to Canfor’s Houston sawmill caused very minor damage to the structure. Reports are that the fire was started when someone lit a pallet that had been placed on the bridge deck. Although there had been worries this would affect the sawmill’s operations, the bridge was re-opened July 27. “The bridge was closed on the weekend to assess the damage,” said Canfor official Michelle Ward. “We had a professional engineer conduct an assessment and the bridge was deemed safe to reopen today [July 27],” she said.
- Search
- Home
- Submit News Tip
- News
- Coronavirus News
- Subscription
- Sports
- Travel
- Trending Now
- Newsletters
- Autos
- Classifieds
- Jobs
- Business
- Entertainment
- Photo Galleries
- Life
- Community
- Opinion
- Videos
- Weather
- Obituaries
- Marketplace
- Contests
- Contact Us
- Site Map