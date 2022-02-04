An RCMP officer talks with an anti-COVID-19 vaccine mandate demonstrator at road block on the highway in Milk River, Alta., Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

An RCMP officer talks with an anti-COVID-19 vaccine mandate demonstrator at road block on the highway in Milk River, Alta., Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

‘We hear their frustrations’: RCMP unsure when Alberta border protest will end

‘This is a constant state of evolving evaluation’

An RCMP spokesman says there’s no way to predict when the protest at Alberta’s main border crossing will end but he understands the public’s growing frustration as it drags on.

Demonstrators began parking their trucks and other vehicles last Saturday near the crossing at Coutts, Alta., in solidarity with similar events in Ottawa and other locations to protest COVID-19 vaccine mandates and broader public health measures.

The impasse stranded travellers and cross-border truckers for days, compromised millions of dollars in trade and impeded access to basic goods and medical services for area residents.

An agreement with the protesters opened up a single lane in both directions on Highway 4 and truckers hauling cargo were finally able to cross the border into the U.S.

Coutts Mayor Jim Willett has called for the protest to end and says it has cut off village residents from medical services.

RCMP Cpl. Curtis Peters said he understands why people are upset since it has been nearly a week.

“We hear their frustrations. I understand that,” Peters said Thursday.

“I’ve spoken several times about how this has affected the town of Coutts and the town of Sweetgrass (Montana). We continue working toward bringing this to an end.”

Peters said he doesn’t know what is going to happen next in the dispute because every single incident is different, nor can he say if police intend to take action to deal with what he calls an “unlawful protest.”

“I don’t have a line in the sand. This is a constant state of evolving evaluation right? This changes minute by minute, hour by hour,” he said.

“The one thing that does stay consistent throughout is the constant dialogue that we’re having.”

—Bill Graveland, The Canadian Press

RELATED: ‘It feels great’: Trucks heading to U.S. finally get through Alberta blockades

RELATED: Ottawa police deploy ‘surge’ in response to ongoing protest

CoronavirusTrucks

Previous story
Lower Mainland dog found safe after disappearing from property last week
Next story
‘She wanted to do so many things’: Vernon family grieving woman murdered in England

Just Posted

Crews erecting the Highway of Tears memorial totem pole at a pullout off Hwy 16, on Kitsumkalum territory just west of Terrace in 2020. Krista Fox will be visiting the totem pole in Terrace ahead of her 10-month long walk across Canada, commencing from Victoria. (File photo)
Saskatchewan woman walking across Canada for MMIWG to stop by northwest B.C.

Red Chris copper and gold mine in Northwestern B.C., opened in 2015, is owned by Newcrest Mining. (B.C. government photo)
Northwest B.C. mine receives grant to switch from diesel to hydro-power

Hwy 16 is closed between Terrace and Prince Rupert this morning (Feb. 3) due to adverse weather conditions. (Screenshot/DriveBC)
Hwy 16 closed between Terrace and Prince Rupert

Ira Shaw recovers in Prince Rupert Regional Hospital on Jan. 20 after having portions of his toes amputated from frostbite. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert man has frostbitten toes amputated after being kicked out of homeless shelter