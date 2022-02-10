FILE - Ashley Williams Watt walks near a wellhead and flowline at her ranch, Friday, July 9, 2021, near Crane, Texas. The wells on Watt’s property seem to be unplugging themselves. Some are leaking dangerous chemicals into the ground, which are seeping into her cattle’s drinking water. And she doesn’t know how long it’s been going on. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

FILE - Ashley Williams Watt walks near a wellhead and flowline at her ranch, Friday, July 9, 2021, near Crane, Texas. The wells on Watt’s property seem to be unplugging themselves. Some are leaking dangerous chemicals into the ground, which are seeping into her cattle’s drinking water. And she doesn’t know how long it’s been going on. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

Water users urged to register wells with the province, including some home-based businesses

If not, historical uses may not be recognized

With less than a month to go before irrigation, commercial, industrial and some home-based businesses who use groundwater requires a licence, and the B.C. government warns that those who don’t register historic use, will lose recognition of their use of wells and dugouts.

The forests and lands ministry has improved the online application process, which requires well location and depth, evidence of when groundwater was first used and a legal description of the property, by March 1.

The ministry has also posted a video showing how to prepare the application, including a map of the property.

“Those who miss the deadline will be treated as a new user,” the ministry said in a statement Feb. 2. “Their date of first use will no longer be recognized and the licence may be refused in water-stressed areas. The historical date is crucial because older licences have priority access to water during shortages.”

READ MORE: 3 of 4 B.C. groundwater users hadn’t applied by December

The law does not apply to people who use wells or dugouts for residential purposes, including watering lawns and gardens of a quarter acre or less and fire protection, but the province is encouraging them to register their wells at no cost.

Under certain circumstances a home based business will require registration.

As with the farming and industrial licences, the date of use is included in calculations to determine whether new licences can be issued, or when groundwater use is being restricted due to water shortages.

A licence is required for non-domestic groundwater use that began on or before Feb. 29, 2016, the date the B.C. Water Sustainability Act took effect. Municipal and surface water sources are not affected, but dugouts may be considered a groundwater source depending on circumstances.

READ MORE: More time needed for groundwater licences, opposition says


deb.meissner@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Bear Henry walks safely out of the B.C bush 3 months after being reported missing
Next story
NDP want U.S. ambassador to testify about American funding of Ottawa protests

Just Posted

Three rabbits were allegedly killed and dissected in a classroom on Jan. 28, in front of school students aged 9 to 12 years old, said People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals. This photographed rabbit is not one in the incident. (Andrea Rondeau/Citizen)
Rabbits allegedly killed and dissected in front of Haida Gwaii elementary school children

There were 86 new COVID-19 cases reported in the Terrace LHA during the week of Jan. 23 to Jan 29, 2021. (British Columbia Centre for Disease Control)
Number of new COVID-19 cases in Northwest

Illustration shows how a tunnel is bored underneath a watercourse. (Illustration courtesy Coastal GasLink)
Prep work to start to install natural gas pipeline underneath Morice River

Geologists and prospectors compare notes during this break at the 2019 version of the Smithers Exploration Group’s annual Rock Talk convention. (Smithers Exploration Group photo)
Rock enthusiasts gathering in Smithers Feb. 23-24